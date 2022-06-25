“Yo Skip Bayless watch your mouth”: Russell Westbrook claps back at veteran analyst for insulting his last name

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook claps back at NBA analyst Skip Bayless on Twitter for disrespecting his last name.

Russell Westbrook has had enough, and rightly so. The former MVP isn’t going to take insults at his family name lying down. Earlier this year, Russ mentioned how the mockery of his last name had his family livid, adding how he couldn’t bring his children to the games anymore.

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless had coined the nickname Westbrick, owing to the inability of the two-time scoring champion to shoot the ball. The much anticipated Lakers debut turned into a nightmare for Westbrook, with him failing to fit on the roster.

The former OKC superstar became the poster boy of the Lakers when it came to criticism and trolling. Russ was mocked heavily for his shooting and turnovers during the season. While debating the Lakers, Bayless would continuously rant the name Westbrick, getting social media hooked to it.

Also read: “If people are talking about you, then you’re doing something right”: When Russell Westbrook dropped the truth bomb on his critics

In light of the 2022 draft, Bayless tweeted about the Lakers, trolling their second-round pick not without throwing the name Westbrick in the mix. To the shock of many, Westbrook shot back at the Fox Sports analyst.

Russell Westbrook warns Skip Bayless about insulting his last name.

Unfortunately, the Lakers had no first-round pick in this year’s draft, considering they had traded a lot of their assets to get the likes of Westbrook and Anthony Davis on board. Nevertheless, the purple and gold would receive the 35th overall pick in Michigan State’s Max Christie.

Bayless seemed critical of Christie being on the Lakers, tweeting about his underwhelming 3-point shooting, taking a sarcastic dig at Westbrook and LeBron James. However, this time Bayless would be stumped with Westbrook responding to him.

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

This reaction from Westbrook had everyone on Twitter stunned.

Russ finally snapped at him with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 25, 2022

Damn didn’t expect Westbrook to respond to Skip on Twitter pic.twitter.com/AXmJzIVIQu — (@WadexFlash) June 25, 2022

Russ I don’t think u know how many times he says Westbrick — Dani (@Danizeh) June 25, 2022

I wonder when Lebron will finally respond to Skip — ِ (@Asensii20) June 25, 2022

Get em Russ. You been playing your heart out from day 1. No reason for this slander from skip playless. Man has zero credentials to call Westbrook that. Let’s see skips jump shot — Homie Sr (@HomieSenior) June 25, 2022

In what seems to be the beginning of a new revolution in the media, the players aren’t going to let false narratives or personal comments fly under the carpet.

Also read: “Lakers to make $170 million man Russell Westbrook play defense?”: NBA Twitter reacts to Darvin Ham’s new assignment for Mr. Triple Double alongside LeBron James