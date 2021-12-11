“Aye aye, the players are not allowed to sit with the fans”: NBA Twitter can’t keep calm after spotting a Carmelo Anthony look-alike at the Thunder Arena

A die-hard Carmelo Anthony gets spotted in the stands as the LA Lakers square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Melo admirer looks like a mirror copy of his idol.

As the Lakers looked to avenge their embarrassing loss against the Thunder, a Carmelo Anthony fan caught the attention of the world. The admirer was dressed identically to Melo and also had some resemblance to the Lakers star in his looks.

Anthony’s stint with the Lakers has turned out to be a runaway success. The ten-time All-Star has been shooting the light out at Staples Center. Melo is currently 41.6% from the 3-point line and is averaging 13.8 PPG coming off the bench.

The former Knicks superstar is one of the most inspirational stories in the NBA. Melo was written off by many a few years back but would make a solid comeback playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. The veteran is one of the most liked players in the league and part of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft.

During the game against the Thunder, a Melo fan would create quite the buzz at the Thunder Arena. Dressed in the exact attire as Anthony, the fan looked he could fool people for being Melo.

NBA Twitter reacts to spotting a Carmelo Anthony look alike.

Fans can sometimes go to great lengths to express their fondness for their idol and the Friday night match between the Lakers and Thunder was evidence of that. A fan wearing a Lakers jersey of Anthony was seen in the OKC stands.

Not the jersey, but the carbon copy looks of the fan to the veteran player was noteworthy. Thus it was a matter of time that social media took notice of it.

LMAOOOOOO I can’t believe he’s suited up like he’s going to play. I mean hell we might could use him actually 😂🤣🤣 — (Raquel) KOBE 🖤🐍 (@SOULbeautifulme) December 11, 2021

Could probably play better defense than any of them…lol 🤣🤣🤣 — HeizenBlade (@heizenblade) December 11, 2021

Aye aye the players are not allowed to sit with the fans… — leaton crawford (@fitzTHEgreatONE) December 11, 2021

Looks like Karlmelo Anthony Towns — DM (@IAmDanielMiller) December 11, 2021

Might as well let him play — Austin Martinez (@austinn_6) December 11, 2021

Let him play. He might be more beneficial — 🏁 (@BRiMLADiN) December 11, 2021

The Lakers fans on Twitter seemed salty with the team’s recent performance as they would mock the purple and gold team asking the Melo look-alike to play for them.

Though the Lakers continue to struggle, Anthony’s signing with the franchise has proved to be a success. Fans want Melo to get a championship ring, the only thing missing from his stacked resume.