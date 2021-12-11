“Maybe we should be discussing Stephen Curry vs. Michael Jordan”: Stephen A. Smith believes the Warriors superstar could overtake LeBron James in the GOAT discussion

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith questions if Stephen Curry has overtaken LeBron James as the basketball icon of the current generation.

The never-ending GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James might have found itself a new member in Stephen Curry. The Warriors superstar is on the verge of breaking Ray Allen’s record of all-time 3-pointers made and is the current favorite to win the MVP.

Both James and Curry have faced each other four consecutive times in the NBA Finals, with the latter having a 3-1 lead. If the Warriors win a championship this year, Curry would have equal rings as James. With the baby-faced assassin still having some years of his prime left.

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith recently stated that Curry might overtake James as the basketball icon of the current generation. Curry has revolutionized the game of basketball, his ability to shoot long-range shots is something the league has never witnessed.

Smith would give the GOAT debate a new angle. The analyst stated that it might be time that we compare Curry to the GOAT Jordan and not James.

Stephen A. Smith ignites a conversation about Stephen Curry being the basketball icon of the current generation and not LeBron James.

James holds the edge over Curry in the no. of championships and MVPs. However, the Lakers superstar has limited years of his prime left. On the other hand, Steph Curry is playing his best basketball currently and might win his third regular-season MVP.

While James has four NBA championships, Curry has three. The Lakers superstar has a 4-0 lead over Curry in Finals MVPs. However, the reigning scoring champion has age on his side. The 36-year old James is more prone to injuries than he has been.

Has STEPH overtaken LEBRON as the basketball icon of this generation??? pic.twitter.com/ieZOSzQyxN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 10, 2021

Smith believes that if the Warriors win the chip this year, Curry might have an opportunity to win more rings than LBJ. As presently constructed, GSW is a better team than the LA Lakers.

If this was not enough, Smith even went on to say that it might be Curry over James when it comes to comparisons with his Airness. Earlier this week, Smith stated how Curry was more like Jordan than James.

Though it might be slightly early to announce Curry as the basketball icon over James, the Warriors hold the best record despite not having their second-best player in Klay Thompson back. While the LA Lakers continue to struggle to be a +500 team.