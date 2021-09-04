“Aye, you down by 27 bruh!”: When Kyrie Irving verbally destroyed a Sixers big man who taunted the Cavaliers after a dunk despite suffering a huge beating

Back in 2017, Kyrie Irving had to remind Shawn Long of the score after the Philadelphia 76ers big man taunted the Cavaliers while dunking the ball emphatically.

The 2016-2017 Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the best teams in the league on paper. With a 25-year-old shifty Kyrie Irving, an All-Star level Kevin Love, a dominating center in Tristan Thompson, long-range shooters like Shumpert and J R Smith, and a prime, athletic MVP-calibre Lebron James the team had some crazy highlight reels and even saw a lot of successes right until the NBA Finals.

The Cavs went on to win 51 games and entered the postseason with the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference. After sweeping Indiana and Toronto in the first two rounds of the postseason, handing Boston Celtics a gentlemen’s sweep in the Conference Finals, LeBron and co fell to a stacked Golden State Warriors in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Despite their failure in the Finals, Cleveland had quite a memorable run that season. One of the many iconic Cavs moments from that season came during their Philadelphia match on April 1st when Kyrie Irving decided to brutally silence a Sixers player after reminding him of the score.

Kyrie Irving went merciless and reminded Shawn Long of the score after he taunted the Cavaliers while dunking the ball

Back on April 1st 2017, the Cavaliers hosted an ailing Philadelphia team at the Quicken Loans Arena. As expected, the Cavs were off to a dominant start and soon got a huge 27-point lead midway into the third quarter.

Near the 5:45 minutes mark of the third period, then-Philly guard T.J McConnell found a cutting and wide open Shawn Long who ended the play with an emphatic dunk. And while dunking the ball, Shawn made the rookie mistake of taunting the Cavaliers by shouting.

The taunt obviously didn’t sit well with Kyrie and he decided to teach the undersized center a lesson by verbally destroying. Irving brutally reminded Shawn just how bad they were losing.

“Aye, you down by 27 bruh!”, Irving savagely shouted back at Long.

Kyrie Irving: “Aye, you down by 27 bruh.” 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/xu2Hh3XYbu — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) April 1, 2017

Technically, after Long’s dunk, the Cavs lead was cut down to 25 and wasn’t 27. But hey, mathematics can be hard during an intense game of basketball. Nonetheless, it was one great line by Kai.

Not only did Irving destroy Long with that line, pitching in an incredible 24-point and 9-assists near double-double performance, Irving also helped the Cavs blow Philly out 122-105.