“How does Victor Oladipo have a problem in getting girls!”: Fans find it difficult to believe Heat superstar’s honest confession

Victor Oladipo tweeted out how he was tired of being single. NBA Twitter is having none of it, however, and was quick to label it a bluff.

Star guard Victor Oladipo hasn’t had a great couple of seasons recently. The former Most Improved Player has been plagued with injuries to his quad tendon ever since his last All-Star appearance with the Pacers in 2019.

Once regarded as one of the hottest young prospects, his career has been underwhelming since, to say the least. While he still remains one of the best defensive players in the league, he has clearly lost his sheer athleticism and agility that had defined his earlier self.

Also Read: NBA Twitter roasts ‘The Flash’ over his take on Drake’s CLB and Kanye West’s Donda

Victor Oladipo recently tweeted out how he was low-key tired of being single

While he hopes to get a permanent fix to his fitness issues, Oladipo is looking forward to contributing to a much-improved Heat roster. Pat Riley recently added veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, whose presence should surely help Victor’s game after his rehab.

Any of these signs, however, seem to be unhelpful to the 2-time All-Star. He clearly has had to deal with an extended absence from the game he loves, but Oladipo is apparently unhappy about a few other issues in his life.

Low key tired of being single. — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 4, 2021

Oladipo’s reaction seems to be in line with rapper Drake’s newest release “Certified Lover Boy”. While most NBA players and fans have loved the work, it seems to have trigged something unfortunate for the guard.

NBA Twitter was having a hard time believing any of this, however. Tweets of disbelief started pouring in, as fans could not digest the fact that a young physical specimen in Miami was finding it difficult to get hitched.

bro is 6”5, handsome as hell and a millionaire, living in miami of all places, go to mcdonalds and get a bad bitch from the drive thru window damn — bobby shmurda aficionado (@stummyhurt4) September 4, 2021

Dawg you are an NBA player and live in Miami man HOW HARD CAN THAT SHIT BE — Maffew (@At_Pyro_VEVO) September 4, 2021

Some weren’t afraid to shoot their shot either.

Me too but that can be arranged — 🌹 (@mevvybear) September 4, 2021

Also Read: NBA Twitter is surprised as the Lakers’ superstar vibes to Drake’s Having our Way

Drake’s music really brings out true emotions within people, apparently. Regardless, fans are excited to see the full roster of a new-look Miami Heat in action soon.