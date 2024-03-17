Ayesha Curry’s Parenting Advice for Lindsay Lohan Involved ‘Surprise’ $550 Item

Ayesha Curry recently made her acting debut in the Netflix movie Irish Wish, featuring alongside popular actress Lindsay Lohan. During the process of filming, Ayesha found a new friend in Lohan. Recently, the duo even took the BFF challenge with Netflix while promoting their movie. During the game, Ayesha unveiled what special parenting advice she gave to Lohan, who recently became a mother for the first time.

The co-stars were asked during the promo video, “What parenting advice did Ayesha give Lindsay?” Since the 34-year-old is a mother of three children and is currently expecting her fourth child with Stephen Curry, she told Lindsay Lohan some handy tips for motherhood. Curry’s advice basically suggested that Lindsay should go with the flow and enjoy the journey and everything will fall in place.

She also told the 37-year-old actress to get a Doona Stroller. Curry revealed that the $550 stroller has been of great help in her household, and she wanted to share that wisdom with her new friend. Even though the answers they revealed after the question didn’t match exactly, Lohan remembered getting the stroller advice from Ayesha.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are godparents to Lindsay Lohan’s firstborn

Not only did Ayesha give great parenting advice, but she was also one of the first people to know about Lohan’s wish of becoming a mother. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show , the Hollywood star unveiled that while they were filming the movie, she told Ayesha that she’s planning to start her own family. She said, “I was telling Ayesha when we were filming, I was like I really wanna have kids soon…it sounds cheesy, but I kept wishing it and manifesting and praying on it, then it happened pretty quickly after.”

After Ayesha and Lohan became friends and the former helped her with parenting advice, Lohan decided that the couple should be the godparents to her son. However, that information was not public as the The Parent Trap star believed it to be a private affair. When Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas went to watch a Warriors-Hawks game, the Warriors star signed his jersey for the couple, unveiling that him and Ayesha are godparents to her son.

