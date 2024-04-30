mobile app bar

“That Shouldn’t Be Your Wife”: Ayesha Curry Gets Compared to Savannah James by Comedian Corey Holcomb

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"That Shouldn't Be Your Wife": Ayesha Curry Gets Compared To Savannah James By Comedian Corey Holcomb

Ayesha Curry and Savannah James. Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Imago

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have been textbook definitions of a power couple in the NBA. The two have built a massive business empire after they got married and are living their family time, happily. However, the most happy couple often goes through the most difficult phases in life. One such incident happened in 2019 in the lives of Currys. Ayesha Curry gave a controversial statement about her relationship that sparked rumors of turmoil in the marriage.

In a candid 2019 interview, Ayesha opened up about some of her insecurities in her relationship. She admitted to feeling a sense of unease when she saw numerous women swooning over her husband, Stephen Curry. However, she didn’t shy away from expressing a similar desire to expect attention from her male fans, despite understanding the complexities and pitfalls of the same.

In a recent appearance on Zen Master’s podcast, comedian Corey Holcomb resurfaced this issue while comparing Ayesha Curry to LeBron James’ wife, Savannah James. Holcomb praised the King and his wife for leading a happy married life with kids, without ever facing similar issues in their relationship as Stephen Curry. On the other hand, Holcomb pitied Chef Curry’s marriage, saying, “His wife is way out of control!” The comedian further added,

“If a girl tell you she want attention from the guys, she shouldn’t be your wife. You stop, do a drop off. How do you keep a wife when you are Steph Curry, you’re one of the best players who ever played the NBA and your wife says that? No!” 

View on Website

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are still strong despite all such speculations surrounding their marriage. Rest assured, the Curry family remains unaffected by any speculations and rumors, with the love among them growing ever stronger as days pass.

The marriage between Ayesha and Stephen Curry is stronger than ever

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have always maintained a relationship-goal-worthy equation as a couple. Despite being in such a happy marriage together, a viral rumor ravaged the internet two years ago, suggesting Ayesha and Steph were in an open marriage. However, that was something far from true. Ayesha herself debunked those rumors when a naysayer tried blaming her for the same on one of her Instagram posts.

The couple have been married for 12 years now and are blessed with three beautiful children: two daughters Riley and Ryan, and a son Canon. Ayesha recently revealed that they were expecting a fourth child together through the cover of her magazine ‘Sweet July’.

Credits: Imago

Describing her relationship with Steph, Ayesha Curry, celebrating her 10th marriage anniversary, said, “We’ve grown together in every sense of the word.My support is his support, vice versa. It’s like we hold each other up.”

The couple has stuck through all sticks and storms through some of the toughest phases of their relationship. However, they continue to be the pillars of strength for each other during such times. While Steph has always encouraged Ayesha to pursue her interests professionally, she has been alongside her husband in his NBA journey, as he continues chasing his fifth ring.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Siddid Dey Purkayastha is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush, covering the sports for two years. He has always been a lover of sports and considers basketball as his favorite. While he has more than 600 articles under his belt, Siddid specializes in CoreSport pieces with on-point game analysis. He is an ardent fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, since Kobe Bryant's 80-point game made him a fan of the franchise. Apart from basketball, Siddid occasionally watches soccer and takes a fancy in following up with the Premier League in his free time.

Read more from Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Share this article

Don’t miss these