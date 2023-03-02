“Baby Went to 10 Kendrick Lamar Concerts!”: Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie Approve of Hilarious Hip-Hop Baby

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal was a love story that just wasn’t meant to be. They were married for quite some time, but by his account, Shaq neglected her. And in the end, he lost her. Resulting in the two later getting a divorce.

Of course, this can be a lot to take in. And yet, the two do seem to remain friends to this day. In fact, the former couple even came together to give their approval to a baby with a certain special trait.

Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal come together to approve of a baby

We’d say Kendrick Lamar is a pretty good artist, wouldn’t you? Now, it may be a bit confusing as to why we brought this up. To find the answer all you need to do is take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

They may have said it as a joke, but this baby may have truly been to 10 Kendrick Lamar concerts while they were in the womb. Some people take years to turn into musical savants. However, it appears that others are just born with it. And evidently, both Shaquille O’Neal and Shaunie O’Neal find it very amusing, as they both recently voiced their support for the infant.

Shaquille O’Neal and former wife Shaunie O’Neal come out in support of the hilarious hip-hop baby pic.twitter.com/k5CIlzQojY — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 2, 2023

To be fair to the couple, it’s hard not to come together to appreciate a baby having already learned what good hip-hop is supposed to sound like, and voicing their support for it. Perhaps one day, this little one can grow up and put his learnings to good use and become an artist himself. Something tells us Shaunie and Shaquille O’Neal would find that to be pretty fun too.

When did Shaunie and Shaquille O’Neal get a divorce?

The couple reportedly started dating in the late 90s and got married just a fear years after in the early 2000s. However, despite having everything he wanted, Shaquille O’Neal cheated on his then-wife multiple times with different women. And so, after about 5 years of marriage, the two split up in 2007.

But, the two did reconcile for a while, only to get divorced yet again in 2009. In the end, it just wasn’t meant to be for these two.

