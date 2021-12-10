“Bag it, Michael Jordan”: Steve Wulf of Sports Illustrated regrets giving a green light to this issue 27 years ago

Steve Wulf, the editor who wrote the infamous ‘Bag it, Michael Jordan!’ Sports Illustrated article, admitted last year that it was his mistake.

Michael Jordan sent a shock in the world of the NBA when he decided to take up baseball in the prime of his basketball career. On November 8, 1994, Jordan made his debut with the Chicago White Sox.

At this moment there were various theories around the reason behind this decision. Some claimed it was a secret suspension from the NBA. However, it was his late father’s dream to see MJ play in the MLB. Michael Jordan in an interview with NBC revealed “I guess in doing it(baseball), it’s like a thank you to him”.

Also Read – “Was Michael Jordan that great of an interviewee?”: Draymond Green shares Instagram story with video of how the Bulls legend handled the press regarding Nike sweatshop criticisms

However, the world of baseball was not very welcoming. Fans and media members were skeptical of Jordan’s chances. In one such instance, Sports Illustrated and the team came out with all guns blazing. On March 14, 1994, SI – writer Steve Wulf released an issue with a photo of Jordan swinging and missing, with a headline “Bag it, Michael”

Steve Wulf still regrets running that issue as Michael Jordan refuses to work with Sports Illustrated ever since

In an interview with Mina Kimes, Steve admitted “I thought it was delusional that he could play baseball at a major league level. I was among the chorus of skeptics.” Wulf added. However, with 26 years of hindsight, Wulf realizes he was too harsh on Jordan.

As expected, Jordan still holds a grudge. Consequently, he has refused to work with Sports Illustrated since the issue came out. Darren Rovell claims even after 26 years, Jordan will not do as much as sign any SI magazines.

Michael Jordan in an interview later explained his side of the story. “If you had a question, ask. This is what I want to do, I’m not doing what they think I should be doing.” Further, Jordan added – “My father already told I was doing the right thing, and I did it”.

Michael Jordan’s stint in baseball was the most unusual chapter of his career. How good could he have been? Steve Wulf wrote an SI cover story criticizing his chances…but came to change his mind. He joins us on ESPN Daily to explain why—listen here: https://t.co/7jD1bmAjCX pic.twitter.com/tZP0bpBJTi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 8, 2020

Also Read – “I wish I knew how good Michael Jordan was going to be”: Doug Collins led the Bulls legend to an MVP-DPOY double, but he still regrets not tapping MJ better and sooner

Eventually, Jordan improved on his baseball game. Months later, Wulf wrote another piece to address his improvement. This piece was turned down by the editors as it would not make the headlines. However, this does not make any difference to Jordan as he continues his personal ban on Sports Illustrated.