Peculiar MLB Promotions: Fan Engagement’s Fails

Giveaways and fan activities are great ways to attract old and new fans alike. However, sometimes ideas get past the board that shouldn’t have. Here are some of the weirdest, most ill-advised giveaways and theme nights in baseball history.

Disco Demolition Night (1979) – Chicago White Sox

For this event, the team encouraged fans to bring disco record to blow up between their doubleheader games. This idea backfired quickly. Between the games, fans stormed the field and riots broke out, causing the White Sox to forfeit their second game.

Similar to the current White Sox, this night was a disaster.

All hell breaks loose at Comiskey Park in 1979 on Disco Demolition Night … pic.twitter.com/hC0XscltOU — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 7, 2024

Silent Night (2003) – MiLB Charleston Riverdogs

Some of the best parts of baseball are crowd pops. A big play and the fans erupting. The Riverdogs thought it would be a fun idea to have a silent disco-esque night.

For the first five innings, the team banned noise. No cheering, booing, nothing. Even the umps and players used silent gestures.

It was no surprise the event never came back.

Free vasectomy giveaway (2013) – Charleston Riverdogs

The Riverdogs again had a bad idea. This time, they decided it was a good idea to hold a contest for their Father’s day game. One lucky fan got a voucher for a free vasectomy!

Nothing screams “Thanks, Dad!” more than a trip to prohibit them from having more of you.

Live Python Giveaway (1970s) – San Francisco Giants

It never gets old seeing what businesses got away with. Giving away live pythons to random fans is never a good idea. Not in hindsight, not in the moment, and not looking forward.

A new live pet snake from the Giants? Such great family fun!

Awful Night (2007) – MiLB Altoona Cove

This is one of those instances where a strange idea goes right. Altoona decided they would treat their fans to the worst experience possible.

From intentionally bad music to gross food combinations, and even terrible seat locations, their marketing team hit a home run on this one.

While some of these promotions were outright disasters, others found success in their absurdity. If nothing else, they prove that in baseball, even the worst ideas can still make history.