mobile app bar

Peculiar MLB Promotions: Fan Engagement’s Fails

Brendan Rubin
Published

follow google newsFollow Us

Aug 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays former pitchers Dave Stieb and Pat Hentgen and Roy Halladay Trio Bobblehead giveaway. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Giveaways and fan activities are great ways to attract old and new fans alike. However, sometimes ideas get past the board that shouldn’t have. Here are some of the weirdest, most ill-advised giveaways and theme nights in baseball history.

What happened to bobbleheads?

Disco Demolition Night (1979) – Chicago White Sox

For this event, the team encouraged fans to bring disco record to blow up between their doubleheader games. This idea backfired quickly. Between the games, fans stormed the field and riots broke out, causing the White Sox to forfeit their second game.

Similar to the current White Sox, this night was a disaster.

Silent Night (2003) – MiLB Charleston Riverdogs

Fayetteville Woodpeckers home opener against Charleston RiverDogs. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some of the best parts of baseball are crowd pops. A big play and the fans erupting. The Riverdogs thought it would be a fun idea to have a silent disco-esque night.

For the first five innings, the team banned noise. No cheering, booing, nothing. Even the umps and players used silent gestures.

It was no surprise the event never came back.

Free vasectomy giveaway (2013) – Charleston Riverdogs

Fayetteville Woodpeckers home opener against Charleston RiverDogs on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Riverdogs again had a bad idea. This time, they decided it was a good idea to hold a contest for their Father’s day game. One lucky fan got a voucher for a free vasectomy!

Nothing screams “Thanks, Dad!” more than a trip to prohibit them from having more of you.

Live Python Giveaway (1970s) – San Francisco Giants

Sep 2, 2018; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants cheerleaders throw giveaway items into the crowd. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

It never gets old seeing what businesses got away with. Giving away live pythons to random fans is never a good idea. Not in hindsight, not in the moment, and not looking forward.

A new live pet snake from the Giants? Such great family fun!

Awful Night (2007) – MiLB Altoona Cove

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber, left, meets with Akron RubberDucks catcher Micael Ramirez. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

This is one of those instances where a strange idea goes right. Altoona decided they would treat their fans to the worst experience possible.

From intentionally bad music to gross food combinations, and even terrible seat locations, their marketing team hit a home run on this one.

While some of these promotions were outright disasters, others found success in their absurdity. If nothing else, they prove that in baseball, even the worst ideas can still make history.

About the author

Brendan Rubin

Brendan Rubin

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Brendan is a 22 year old student from Montreal, Canada. He currently studies sports administration. Brendan has a strong passion for sports and writing, having started his journey with his own blog. He is now the junior baseball writer for ‘The Sports Rush’

Share this article

Don’t miss these