“Ball Don’t Lie B**ch A**”: Joel Embiid Berated D’Angelo Russell Following A Missed Technical Free Throw

Joel Embiid has been in the headlines for various incidents this season. The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled the entire year with his injuries and others impacting the team and leading to losses. During the 76ers’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar center had some heated words for D’Angelo Russell. Embiid resorted to saying “Ball Don’t Lie” after a foul call, suggesting an unfair decision.

Advertisement

Last night, with the 76ers taking on the Nets, Joel Embiid was called for a technical foul in the first quarter. He got tied up with Keon Johnson in what the referees deemed excessive contact. They immediately handed him a technical foul, with the Nets getting one free throw and subsequent possession, miss or make. Russell’s shot rimmed out with the Nets getting the ball. Despite the miss, Embiid didn’t hesitate to tell D’Lo what he thought of his missed shot.

He shouted at the point guard, yelling, “BALL DON’T LIE B*TCH ASS N****!”. Embiid was clearly furious at at the call. In his eyes, the contact with Johnson was never enough to warrant a technical foul.

“BALL DON’T LIE B*TCH ASS N****” Embiid after D’Lo missed the technical FT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YfWE0CR1rj — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) January 4, 2025

Despite getting a technical foul in the first 4 minutes of the game, Embiid was antic-free after that. He even put forth a game-winning performance for the visitors, showing off his dominant game. In just 29 minutes, the former MVP put up 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists. It was a showcase that led the 76ers to a 123-94 blowout win.

It was their 14th win of the season, and took them to 11th in the East, just one win ahead of the Nets, and 2 games behind the Bulls, who beat the high-flying Knicks later last night.

Frustration has been mounting for Embiid as the 76ers struggled early this season. Furthermore, he didn’t get the name Troell Embiid for nothing, with trash talking being a part of his game. It is a huge factor in what makes Embiid such an entertaining player to watch. His verbal jab at Russell is just the latest in a long line of well-timed insults he’s hurled at the opposition players, and given the success he’s had, it’s hard to imagine the 2x scoring champion slowing down anytime soon.