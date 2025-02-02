“League Fits Give All You N****s Fake Confidence”: D’Angelo Russell Calls Out Jaren Jackson Jr for His Fashion Choices

The fashion quotient in the NBA has gone up significantly in the last few years. The social media era athletes love to do their tunnel walk draped in designer clothing on every outing. While fashion is an individual’s expression of self, D’Angelo Russell believes that some players should get called out for their choice of clothing.

D’Lo recently uploaded an episode of his The Backyard Podcast featuring Jarred Vanderbilt. This was recorded when he was still a Laker. At the very beginning of the episode, the two discussed some questionable fashion choices of NBA stars.

Russell thinks that he should start a new segment on his podcast called, ‘League Not Fits.’ He sees a lot of players putting together terrible combinations and showing up to games in them. The 28-year-old wants his platform to acknowledge those players and personally tell them that they’re not good at it.

He said, “Sorry, I know League Fits give all you n****s fake confidence that that sh*t work or that it really look good.”

Being so determined to call people out, it’s only fair to assume that DLo has some names in his mind. Well, he does. He called out Jaren Jackson Jr. and his teammate (at the time of filming), Cam Reddish. D’Lo said, “I’m sorry, Jaren Jackson, I had to put you on here. Cam Reddish, I know you’re my teammate, but this is not it. Don’t be mad at me, my boy.”

DLo and Vanderbilt, on the other hand, are known for their street fashion. They were both part of SLAM’s 2023-24 All-LeagueFits: Third Team. During a 2019 interview with GQ, DLo had said that he ‘wings’ his style. He puts his outfit together based on how he feels on a particular day.

As for those who don’t like his style, he said, “I don’t really keep up with that, I just kind of go with it.” His comments are kind of ironic provided that he is the one who wants to put others on blast for their fashion sense.

Jaren Jackson Jr. knows how to make a fashion statement

While D’Lo is not a fan of JJJ’s style, the latter is very passionate about his outfits. During an interview with Vogue in 2022, the Timberwolves star revealed that his stylist once gave him a jacket and hoodie set from Pitti Uomo. He liked it so much that he started wearing it quite often. Soon, the brand reached out to him to show their appreciation to the NBA star.

Since then, JJJ has become deeply involved with the brand’s process of coming up with new ideas and making changes to the existing ones. He said, “Something I really appreciated is the amount of control I had over everything: They always wanted feedback and they always wanted me to tell them what I wanted. And I was just so ready to tell them!”

This was his start in the world of fashion and soon he had his own collection with the brand. JJJ told Vogue that he was “blown away” with the way his ideas turned out for the collection.