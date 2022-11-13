“Ball Don’t Lie, Ni**a!”: 6 ft 7″ LaMelo Ball Hilarious Talks Trash To Cody Martin And Tyler Herro Upon Long-Awaited Return vs Heat

Nov 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Rejoice, Hornets fans! LaMelo Ball is officially back and has completed his first game of the 2022-23 NBA season. And while he did look a bit rusty, boy did he look good too.

Playing just 28 minutes, the young man put up 15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal. Admittedly, his efficiency was still off at 35.3% from the field, and just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc. However, his presence completely shifted the way this offense runs.

More than anything else though, his confidence on the court was beyond supreme. And that showed more than any other place, in one little moment with a former teammate.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaMelo Ball did not keep his mouth zipped after Cody Martin missed a free-throw in the middle of a game

One of the biggest things that come with the Ball brothers’ staters pack, is the ability to trash talk, non-stop. And so, while LaMelo Ball may have a lot of friends off the court, between the lines, he only knows his teammates.

And nothing captured that better than this incident during the recent Hornets vs Heat game.

Caleb Martin was LaMelo Ball’s teammate in his rookie year, and someone he is good friends with to this day. In fact, they even dapped each other up after the game.

However, that doesn’t matter, it seems.

The only thing that matters to LaMelo Ball, is winning. And if that isn’t the right attitude to have, we don’t know what is.

What does LaMelo Ball’s return mean for the Charlotte Hornets?

This was a good return for LaMelo Ball, but he has shown the ability to do much, much better. And there is no doubt he absolutely will do so after a few games to help get his feet under him.

Add that to the fact that Dennis Smith Jr. and (hopefully) Gordon Hayward should soon be available too, and the Hornets may be able to go on a run to secure a play-inn spot by the end of the season. If things go exceptionally well, they may even secure a playoff spot by the end of the campaign.

Really, all the Hornets need, is for the injury bug to stay away, and they will soon find their fans buzzing ahead of every game.

Pun most definitely intended.

