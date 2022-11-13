DJ Khaled Puts His $225 Air Jordan 5s On a Pillow, Courtside, and Michael Jordan Would Be Proud!

Michael Jordan has made quite the brand, hasn’t he? Initially, a brand known as the top basketball performance sneakers brand, it eventually transformed into a lifestyle savant too. And today, there aren’t many companies that can even dream of getting to their status.

With that kind of status, comes a lot of collaborations with countless artists that form the culture today. And as weird as it may seem sometimes, DJ Khaled is most definitely one of them.

Recently, the often meme’d-about man most apparently collaborated with the legendary brand. And just to make sure everyone heard about it, he promoted it in a hilarious, yet rather fitting way.

DJ Khaled’s promotion strategy involved courtside seats to the Hornets vs Heat game and… a foot pillow

DJ Khaled has been known to be one of those to like the more lavish things in life. After all, who doesn’t?

However, sometimes the man can take it too far. And when he does, fans just can’t stop laughing.

Tonight, it happened again.

Well, that’s how you make a mark, isn’t it? Of course, that doesn’t include having an exclusive pair of Air Jordan 5’s on your feet.

But, apart from promotional reasons, why did DJ Khaled go this far for a pair of sneakers?

What was DJ Khaled’s official reasoning for having a pillow, for the Jordans on his feet?

The promotion of his sneakers through a ritzy-looking pillow under them, just screams DJ Khaled. However, was there any other reason to it?

As unbelievable as it may seem, apparently there actually is.

Hornets’ reporter Ashley Shahmadi questioned him on the topic during a time-out. And according to her, his response was that they were his brand-new exclusives with Michael Jordan. So of course, they can’t touch any floors just yet.

If you think about it, that means that he came to the arena in a different pair of sneakers, took his seat, and then changed into his exclusives. And of course, he’ll have to reverse that whole process once he needs to leave as well.

You really can’t fault that comedic level of commitment.

