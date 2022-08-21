Kobe Bryant passed the torch to Andrew Wiggins in 2016, just as Mamba did to Michael Jordan in 1998

In 2016, Andrew Wiggins attempted and made a fadeaway jumper over Kobe Bryant, who learned the same from Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant was drafted into the NBA in 1996. In his first years, he had to fight his way to get more playing time. However, that all changed, and Kobe started making his mark on the Lakers and on the NBA. He made his first All-Star team in 1998.

Kobe inspired a generation of basketball players. Just like Michael Jordan inspired him, so many young players took Kobe as their idol and tried to shape their game like his. Mamba stole a lot of moves from Michael Jordan, and incorporated them in his game. Similarly, the younger generation stole a lot of move from Kobe.

In 2016, when the Wolves were facing the Lakers, Andrew Wiggins pulled Kobe’s signature fadeaway move on the Mamba himself, and made the tough shot.

Andrew Wiggins backs down Kobe Bryant, nails fadeaway pic.twitter.com/gjlzN4YXlf — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 3, 2016

Kobe Bryant returned the favor, and showed Andrew Wiggins how its properly done

After Wiggins made the jumper, Kobe was visibly impressed, and said, “That looks familiar.” The Maple Jordan replied and said, “I got it right from you, man.”

Kobe didn’t take it lightly, and had to show the youngin’ how it’s correctly done.

After the game, Wiggins earned his nod of approval from Kobe as well. Talking about his game, Kobe said,

“I was really impressed with his turnaround in the post.first year, he was off-balance. Now, he’s textbook.”-Kobe on Wiggins — Rodger Bohn (@rodgerbohn) February 3, 2016

It felt like a passing of torch, of sorts. Just like Kobe learned the fadeaway from MJ and then hit the same on him, Andrew Wiggins did the same.

Kobe hit the fadeaway on MJ. Wiggins did it to Kobe. History repeats itself. The youngblood and the OG. https://t.co/5U7EfLrtzt — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) February 3, 2016

Using the moves he had learned from Kobe, Wiggins beat another one of Mamba’s disciples, Jayson Tatum, in the 2022 NBA Finals.