Coaching Gianna Bryant helped Kobe Bryant get close with $85 Million worth NBA Player

Kobe Bryant and former NBA player Zach Randolph met thanks to Gianna Bryant’s love of basketball, as both of their daughters played for the same team.

Fans remember Kobe Bryant as a basketball player who gave his all for the Los Angeles Lakers. He wanted to win at all costs, and it was evident in the way he played; he was one of the greatest players of all time.

However, Bryant’s legacy extended far beyond basketball and continues to do so. He was proud to be a girl dad and to have helped his daughter Gianna become a talented basketball player herself.

Bryant coached Gianna’s eighth-grade club team before his and Gianna’s tragic deaths in 2020.

Kobe Bryant revealed in a podcast that Gianna Bryant loved basketball, which is why he was back on the sidelines. They had a league pass, and Gigi watched ‘everything,’ according to Bryant.

When Bryant coached her club team, another former NBA player’s daughter joined. Bryant formed a close bond with the girl and her father as a result of the decision to bring her in.

Former two-time All-Star Zach Randolph and his daughter MacKenly were the two hoopers.

Kobe Bryant became close to Zach Randolph and his daughter

Randolph and Bryant never played together in the NBA, but they did meet.

They didn’t become particularly close until Randolph and his family relocated from Tennessee to California in 2019, according to The New York Times. MacKenly told her father at the time that she wanted to be on Bryant and Gianna’s team.

‘Daddy, I want to play for Kobe,’ she said. “She approached me about it,” Randolph explained on All The Smoke. “‘Do you think I can play for his team?'” I’m willing to do anything for my child, so I didn’t have Kob’s phone number. I contacted someone who did. And the next day, Kobe texted me, ‘What’s up Z-Bo?'”

Randolph then asked Bryant if he had a spot for MacKenly on his team because she was interested in playing for him. Bryant said she could come and they’d see how things went. It went quite well

“I believe one of the bigs was hurt or something, or just left, moved somewhere,” Randolph speculated. “When MacKenly arrived, it was like the missing puzzle piece. Kobe adored her… I told him, ‘Man, I love you,’ when he told me he loved my baby, bruh. ‘You love mine, and I love you,’ I said. That was the case. “There is nothing but love and respect.”

During his career, Kobe Bryant left millions of people with unforgettable memories. But he also passed on his knowledge of the game to the next generation, forming close bonds in the process. The legacies of Bryant and Gianna will live on in perpetuity.

