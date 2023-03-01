Bam Adebayo Puts Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Same Group as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant & LeBron James For His Video Game-ish Abilities

Feb 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has probably been the best player in the NBA for the past 4-5 seasons. The things this 27-year-old does on the court have been of utmost dominance that we had not since the prime of LeBron James.

Only a few players have dominated the game of basketball while being as effective as Giannis has been in the success of the Bucks in the last few years. And a recent Bam Adebayo take on the 2-time MVP will tell you exactly who they are.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo, you weren’t carrying anything”: Shannon Sharpe Claps Back at Bucks MVP for Calling Out Kevin Durant

Bam Adebayo says Giannis Antetokounmpo is unreal and 2K-ish like LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks the Heat big man and one of the best two-way players in the NBA currently, Bam Adebayo, talked about who would be LeBron James of the league after the Lakers superstar retires.

He had a relatable answer to the youth of this generation saying, The Greek Freak’s abilities on the hardwood are unreal.

Adebayo compared them to the popular basketball game—NBA2k, saying what he can do is very “2k-ish” similar to what only Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron have been able to do.

Would Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominance take a hit if the Bucks don’t make it to the Finals?

As things stand after their win against the Nets, with Giannis’ 33 points, and 15 rebound performance, the Bucks are the #1 team in the NBA with a 44-17 record. They are also on a 15-0 run.

However, before their latest encounter, injury trouble for them has kept their MVP out of a few games and important players like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis for several more matches.

It would be difficult for them to make it through the East if any injuries re-occur to those players. For now, they look good enough to take on the Celtics in a 7-game series if both of them do reach the Conference Finals. Adebayo and his team would have their say in it as well.

This post-season is promising to be a blockbuster if the superstars of all the favorites keep themselves fit by then.

Also read: NBA MVP Race 2023: Can Nikola Jokic Beat Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo To Win Threepeat?