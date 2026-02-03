Nick Nurse Addresses Paul George’s Suspension, Says He’s Still Allowed In The 76ers Facility

Paul George was recently handed a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, a decision that has put the league in hot water with a portion of the fanbase, particularly because Paul George was reportedly taking medication related to mental health issues. Despite the backlash, the verdict stands, creating a difficult situation for the franchise during a crucial stretch of the season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are firmly in the playoff mix in the Eastern Conference. At 27-21, they sit sixth in the standings, just a game and a half clear of the play-in tournament. Without George, however, avoiding that scenario could become a real challenge.

When Sixers head coach Nick Nurse addressed the suspension on Tuesday, he shed light on some of the circumstances surrounding the ruling and discussed what it could mean for George’s day-to-day availability moving forward.

“He’s obviously allowed around the team facilities, practices, shootarounds, all that kind of stuff. He was at the shootaround this morning. We want to keep him as engaged as we can on the basketball side,” Nurse told the 76ers media.

It’s a smart idea, given that George’s suspension will be lifted before the end of the season. If the Sixers are still in a playoff spot, he will be counted on to be the tertiary scorer behind Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, like he’s been up to this point. George was averaging 16 points per game in 27 starts before being sidelined.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse on Paul George’s 25-game suspension pic.twitter.com/oM7xP2Zhhh — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 3, 2026

The question now becomes who will make up for George’s scoring in the meantime. Some believe Quentin Grimes could be in line for an expanded role, especially after Nurse spoke at length about him during his interview.

“We kind of know his role. He’s an off-the-bench scorer. You hear me talk a lot about how we need his three-point shooting,” he said of Grimes. “That’s one thing that’s gone down in the last 10 games. I think he’s averaging 5.5 attempts a game, but he’s only averaging around 3 in the last 10. I’d like more than that, I’d like more than the 5.5.”

Grimes was moved to the 76ers from the Dallas Mavericks last season, shortly after Dallas traded away Luka Doncic. It was another questionable move by the Mavericks that largely flew under the radar. Since arriving in Philadelphia, Grimes has developed into a reliable scorer and a quality rotation player.

It will be interesting to see if the Sixers can stay afloat while George is sidelined. The schedule isn’t overly daunting in terms of opponent quality, but the team will face four separate road trips of two or more games during that stretch. That’s where the absence of a veteran like George could be felt most.

Ultimately, Grimes and the rest of the supporting cast will need to step up in George’s absence. If not, Embiid will have to continue playing at an MVP level. He’s looked excellent lately, but his injury history always lingers as a concern.

Right now, the Sixers feel like a house of cards. The structure is holding for the moment, but one wrong move could bring everything crashing down. They’ll need to tread carefully and possibly consider a trade to reinforce the roster before that happens.