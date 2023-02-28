NBA MVP Race 2023: Can Nikola Jokic Beat Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo To Win Threepeat?

The NBA MVP Race 2023 is going to go down the wire as teams enter the final quarter of the season. Including Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, there could be 5 realistic contenders down the final stretch.

Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the recipients of the Maurice Podoloff trophy over the past 4 years. Giannis put together a back-to-back run by leading his Milwaukee Bucks to two straight #1 seeds.

Jokic, meanwhile, has been blazing new ground for the center position with his passing. The Serbian has won the last two MVP trophies on the back of his playmaking.

Joel Embiid is perhaps the most well-rounded player of this trio. The Cameroonian big man possesses the scoring punch and the defensive chops to dominate games on both ends as his team’s best player.

Let’s take a look at the cases for this trio in the NBA MVP Race 2023.

Making the NBA MVP Race 2023 cases

The case for Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers may seem like a good playoff team, judging from their talent on paper. However, their dynamic falls apart without their Cameroonian lynchpin.

Joel Embiid is submitting perhaps the best statistical campaign of his career. Currently in his 7th season as a player, Embiid has kept the Sixers in playoff contention ever since he first took the court in 2016-17.

He’s having the best scoring campaign of his career, averaging 33 points per game on 53.8% from the field. His true shooting percentage of 64.3% is also a career high.

Embiid continues to also be one of the best defenders at the center position in the league. Despite his imposing frame, Embiid is fairly good at switching onto fast perimeter players.

The Sixers’ net rating plummets from +8.6 points per 100 possessions to -2.9 points per 100 possessions without him. This 11.5 points/100 possessions swing illustrates his two-way impact on his team.

@JoelEmbiid is the MVP. 6 blocks last night. I know some other MVP candidates would’ve gone Ja Viral😂on this play. Keep fooling yourself if you want😂 pic.twitter.com/5SZkyPT8SA — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) February 24, 2023

Also Read – Despite Having $196 Million, Joel Embiid Refuses To Sign An Agent To Negotiate His Deals

The case for Nikola Jokic

Through 54 games this season, Nikola Jokic is 2nd in the NBA in total assists. He’s tallied 541 dimes in these games, and is on track to average a triple-double.

By doing so, Jokic would shatter the previous record for assists per game by a center. He’s more or less definitely going to get that in his bag even if his assists average falls off.

As a scorer, Jokic is perhaps the most efficient volume scorer in the NBA right now. Attempting less than 15 shots per game, Jokic is averaging 24.8 ppg this season.

The Joker is making 85% of his 6.3 free throw attempts per game. His field goal percentage stands at a historic 63.3% – higher than Shaq’s best year. His true shooting percentage of 70.4% dwarfs that of everyone averaging over 20 ppg.

Big Honey remains the most unstoppable offensive force in the league today. His Denver Nuggets sit at the #1 seed in the West by a 5-game margin.

Nobody’s won 3 MVP trophies in a row since Larry Bird from 1984-86. But it looks inevitable that the Serbian will bag a third trophy at this point.

NIKOLA JOKIC TONIGHT: 40 Points

17 Rebounds

10 Assists

3 Steals

66% FG MVP. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ijq0DMVZCF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 27, 2023

Also Read – “Triple-Double Nikola Jokic remains the GOAT”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Nuggets Improve to 17-0 When the Joker Records Triple-Doubles

The case for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the no. 1 seed in the NBA. With a 43-17 record, they have the 15th-toughest remaining schedule among the 30 teams.

The difference between the Bucks with Giannis on the court and him off the court is quite clear this season. The Greek Freak is averaging 31.3 points per game this season. He’s also complementing that with 5.4 assists per game.

Giannis is tallying more monster performances than ever of late this season. Through an 8-game stretch in December and January, he tallied 3 different 40/20 performances.

Giannis added another 50-point game against the LA Clippers at the start of this month. If he can win his matchups with the Sixers and the Nuggets in March, he may be able to put together his 3rd MVP trophy run.

Giannis after putting up 54 (20 in 4th) & 19 vs Clippers: “Last time I went to Chick-Fil-A. Now I’m going to Culver’s to get 50 cheeseburgers & try to eat as many as I can. You know why I’m going to Culver’s? Chick-Fila-A didn’t give me no free meals.”pic.twitter.com/pc3DgEvMvc — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 3, 2023

Also Read – Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks About “Getting Freaky” For His Birthday and Shows Off a Stolen $45 Plushie