“Bam Adebayo was paid to go to Kentucky?”: JJ Redick sits down with the Miami Heat center to talk about the money behind college recruitment

Bam Adebayo went to the University of Kentucky which had one of the best programs in the NCAA. But do these programs pay their players?

The NCAA is an organization that is shrouded in mystery. We may be aware of their workings but their inner workings are far more nuanced than we can think of.

There has always been discord between the information that is available to the public and what happens under the table.

One of the biggest examples is how players are recruited for college basketball teams. Publically, it has always been stressed that players are not paid any money and that they are playing for the college.

However, only a few people believe this statement. It has been pointed out many times in the past. Despite the obvious acknowledgment, there have been no actions.

Bam Adebayo sits down with JJ Redick and talks about the University of Kentucky

Bam recently sat down with JJ Redick for the latter’s podcast, The Old Man and The Three. They talked about many things and among them was his college experience.

Adebayo attended the University of Kentucky and is a product of the one-and-done player system. He was part of an extremely talented squad that consisted of DeAaron Fox and Malik Monk.

He talked about going to college for the experience and he insists that “obviously there was no money”. Here JJ interjects with a snarky “cough cough”.

JJ is suggesting that all college players are somehow paid off, in some way or the other. Bam’s loud laugh, all but confirms it.

Redick even adds that he did not suggest or intimate about the monetary aspect of joining a college team. While this brief interaction gives us no basis for confirmation. It does give us a good insight into how the underbelly of the NCAA works.