UNC Coaching Legend Gives Cam Johnson High Praise, Excited for Fit Alongside Nikola Jokic

Since being drafted in 2019, Cam Johnson has proven to be a steady and reliable role player in the NBA. His time in Phoenix included a trip to the NBA Finals, until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal. In Brooklyn, Johnson remained one of the team’s more consistent performers, but the overall lack of star power made the Nets a bottom-tier team. Now, he has a chance to shine on a roster that could be a legitimate contender.

Advertisement

Johnson was in demand throughout last season’s trade window, with several top teams reportedly competing for his signature. Ultimately, the Denver Nuggets sealed the deal in the offseason, sending Michael Porter Jr. the other way.

The UNC product has long been a favorite of his former coach, Roy Williams. And while Johnson is known for his high basketball IQ and 3-and-D skill set, Williams believes his most admirable quality is the way he gives everything on the court.

“He gave me everything. Just a wonderful, wonderful kid,” Williams said while talking to the Denver Post.

And he isn’t the only coach who’s been impressed with Johnson’s work ethic. Former high school coach Mike Rodriguez, who worked with him in 2014, also praised his dedication and drive. “The reason he’s in the NBA is because the guy works,” Rodriguez said. “Not because of his size. Not because of his shooting. I mean, that man works.”

As for Williams, he had to admit a little bit of a bias after seeing his former pupil end up in the Mile High City. While talking about Nikola Jokic, the Hall of Fame coach said, “Jokic is one of the most amazing players I’ve ever seen. I’ve been a little bit of a Nuggets fan anyway, all the way back to the Doug Moe days. … But Jokic makes you an even bigger fan. And now with Cam there, I look forward to making a trip to Denver and seeing him play in person.”

With the Nuggets finally having replaced Porter Jr’s inconsistent performances, can they pose a serious threat to the rampaging OKC Thunder in the West next year? Cam Johnson may just end up being the most important trade for the Denver franchise if he helps them back to the top.