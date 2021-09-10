“We’re definitely not friends anymore”: DeAndre Jordan makes a shocking statement about his relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving after joining LeBron James and the Lakers

DeAndre Jordan says he isn’t friends with Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving anymore after getting traded to the Pistons

DeAndre Jordan’s time with the Nets was hardly a failure. In fact, for the player individually, we’d go as far as to say it was a pretty huge success.

Ahead of this past season, many were doubtful about just how effective the center could be at 33-years-old. Despite that, in 22 minutes per game, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game. While those numbers aren’t exactly eye-popping, they are hardly stats of a player that would be useless on a championship team.

Lakers center DeAndre Jordan on the Nets: “I think it was just both parties wanting to figure out something that was best for both of us. I feel like they gave me that respect as a veteran player… I’m excited to be a part of this Lakers franchise with these groups of guys.” pic.twitter.com/4JiDn6Pwrz — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 9, 2021

Due to this, despite his age, the Lakers recently brought him in, after he bought out his contract with the Pistons. During this time, DeAndre Jordan was interviewed about how his time was with the Brooklyn Nets, and how he now feels about Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. And to that, the player had a very interesting response.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: LeBron James instantly recognizes the origins of a hilarious meme about NFL stars Lamar Jackson and Latavius Murray

DeAndre Jordan says he, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant are ‘not friends anymore’ in a recent interview

The biggest reason DeAndre Jordan teamed up with KD and Kyrie in the first place is that the trio had been close friends for a long time. It almost seemed like the trio wanted to play together since the very start of their career. And last season, they got the chance.

The way the team was playing, if it weren’t for injuries, the Nets would have likely won it all. However, disaster did strike. And now with the franchise looking to bolster its roster a bit more, it had to let go of Jordan to clear some salary.

After going through what he did with the franchise, he was asked about how he felt about its 2 biggest stars. And in response to it, here is what he said, as per Harrison Faigen, of ‘Silver Screen and Roll’.

“We’re definitely not friends anymore,” deadpans Jordan, before clarifying that both Durant and Irving are his “brothers beyond basketball.”

Cue the ‘They had us in the first half’ meme, please.

Jokes aside though, it’s nice to see the business side of the NBA has not laid waste to yet another wholesome friendship. And we are looking forward to seeing DeAndre compete against his brothers next season.

Also Read: Warriors superstar subtly squashes rumors about himself and Dell Curry with a shocking post on Twitter