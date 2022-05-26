“Basketball will come and go, the beauty in that is trying to use that time to inspire others”: When Kobe Bryant explained why he granted over 200 Make-A-Wish requests during his career

Kobe Bryant was one of the most caring humans ever. Throughout his 20-year career, the Lakers superstar granted over 200 Make-A-Wish requests.

Kobe Bryant was an assassin on the court. The Black Mamba would spend hours in the gym trying to perfect himself, and because of this, he is considered one of the greatest players to ever set foot in the NBA. With 18 All-Star appearances, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, an MVP, 5 Championships, and 2 Finals MVP, the Lakers legend was one of the most accomplished players as well.

It goes without saying that the 6-foot-6 guard loved the game with a passion. However, if there was one thing Bryant loved more than hooping, it was devoting his time to inspiring others.

After his tragic passing back in 2020, the Make-A-Wish Foundation disclosed that the HOFer granted over 200 requests throughout his career. The foundation said in a statement:

“Kobe granted more than 200 wishes, giving each child hope for a brighter future.”

Why did Kobe Bryant devote so much time to Make-A-Wish recipients?

Bryant was often seen as a hero by children around the world. Being one of the biggest sporting icons in the world, Kobe used his platform to have a greater impact.

Kobe even explained why he would spend time with children and how much it would mean to him. In a video interview with Time Warner Sportsnet, The Mamba revealed:

“Basketball is something that will come and eventually go, the beauty in that is trying to use that time to inspire others and provide some sort of escape for them. I think that’s something that lives well beyond the game of basketball and is probably most important.”

This is the wholesome story of one of the 200 kids Bryant spent his time with: