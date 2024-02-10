“Batman One Too Over There”: Anthony Davis Reveals His Obsession with Legos, Impresses D’Angelo Russell with Hogwarts Castle

April 28, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Los Angeles Lakers guard D Angelo Russell (1) celebrates with forward Anthony Davis (3) after scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball playoffs round one game 6 Friday, April 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAc68_ 20230428_zaf_c68_035 Copyright: xRingoxChiux

Anthony Davis recently made a charming yet unexpected revelation as he revealed his obsession with Legos. In the latest house tour clip with The Backyard Podcast, the Los Angeles Lakers center displayed his collection to D’Angelo Russell. The perseverance of the 30-year-old impressed his teammate as the Hogwarts Castle became a particular area of interest.



Advertisement

As Russell inspected the Castle, AD directed the crew’s attention toward various collections. “That’s the Batman one too over there,” the 9x All-Star mentioned before shedding further light on his off-court interests. “My peace, where my mind, where it’s just like I would listen to music and just be drifted off, it’s doing Legos,” the Chicago-born stated.

His fascination with the process took center stage as the 6ft 10″ described the intricate details of constructing the Hogwarts Castle. “I built this whole thing. Every individual piece. Like these are all individual pieces,” the 2020 champion highlighted. “This is actually one piece,” he added after taking one Lego piece out while explaining the complexity.

Advertisement

Following this, the Lakers star highlighted the methodology while putting the required focus under the limelight. “It’s a book and they’ll tell you like what to put together all the pieces. Like this one, each contains probably like 50, 60, 70 pieces, and this one here like 48 bags or something like that,” he revealed.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/The_BackyardPod/status/1755696438099734787?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On one hand, the Batmobile Lego Technic Set 412127 captured Anthony Davis’s range of interest as an enthusiast. On the other hand, the Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle 71043 Building Kit displayed his patience and attention to detail as a fanatic. The NBA world unexpectedly glanced through the unknown personality of the 2012 draft pick as he eventually opened the door to it.

The startled reaction from D’Lo proved how Davis had preferred to keep this complexity of his character hidden from even his teammates. Thus, his lesser-known creative side became the driving force of the conversation while his passionate persona surprised the people around him in this instance.

Anthony Davis is not the only Lego fanatic in the NBA

Myles Turner once shed light on his obsession with Lego during an in-season tournament conference. “Big, big, big thing. I build Legos, I don’t play with Legos,” he jokingly mentioned while offering a glimpse into his off-court life. The Indiana Pacers star further admitted to spending the majority of his leisure time behind this activity.

Advertisement

“At least 3-4 hours of my day. I’m putting stuff together. I’ve already built 12 different projects. I’ve gone through 120,000 Legos since the season started,” the 27-year-old mentioned to openly express the seriousness of his hobby.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1733567997170811330?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In this modern NBA where numerous players actively search for off-court interests, both Davis and Turner have been lucky to a certain extent. This activity has undoubtedly assisted them in the past in dealing with setbacks and hardships. Therefore, their expression of interest served as a sign of courage as they candidly showcased their path to salvation.