Basketball

“Warriors could’ve won the championship without Draymond Green!”: Dan Patrick asks Warriors star ‘what he brings to the table’ for $164 million max extension

“Warriors could’ve won the championship without Draymond Green!” Dan Patrick asks Warriors star ‘what he brings to the negotiation table’ for
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
$35 million worth Shaunie O’Neal wants to help Shaquille O’Neal find a new wife
Next Article
Luke Walton recalls Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant berating him for smelling of alcohol at practice
NBA Latest Post
Luke Walton recalls Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant berating him for smelling of alcohol at practice
Luke Walton recalls Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant berating him for smelling of alcohol at practice

Former NBA player turned coach Luke Walton narrates an incident involving Kobe Bryant and Shaquille…