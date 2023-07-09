Following Victor Wembanyama’s 2-13 Outing, Shaquille O’Neal Pegs 7’2 Star in a Higher Echelon: “If Bol Bol Plays Like This, He’s An All Star”

Gone are the days when the big men would be restricted to play only in the paint. In today’s NBA, every team is in search of a Center who is a capable three-level scorer. As the years pass, big men are becoming equipped with skills that no one would imagine the Centers to have back in the day. The likes of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren are some great examples of the modern-day big man who can dribble, shoot, pass, rebound, and defend equally well. Shaquille O’Neal, who is a prime example of a traditional Center, recently stated that former Denver Nuggets big man Bol Bol could be an All-Star, after looking at the Free Agent’s clips from a workout.

Wembanyama has been the most hyped prospect entering the NBA since LeBron James. However, the French youngster had quite a subpar performance in his Summer League debut. Even though the San Antonio Spurs did grab a win against the Charlotte Hornets, Wemby had an awful night recording only 9 points on 2-13 shooting from the field.

Yes, the 7-foot-5 sensation has proved his worth over the last year at the LNB Pro A. However, his offense did seem to stagnate when Brandon Miller guarded him. This is an aspect of Wemby’s game that fans hope improves the next time around.

Shaquille O’Neal makes a huge claim regarding Bol Bol

@Redtapez_ recently uploaded highlight clips of Bol Bol from what seemed to be a private run. Throughout the 3:30-minute video, the 7-foot-2 Center was dominating the scrimmage – dunking, making flashy passes, and knocking down shots.

Shaquille O’Neal shared the clip on his Threads account and made a bold prediction. According to the TNT analyst, if the 23-year-old keeps playing this way, he’d soon become an All-Star. Shaq captioned his thread:

if BOL BOL played like this he’s be a ALL STAR

The unicorn just had a breakout season for the Orlando Magic. After averaging below 3 points and 1.2 rebounds in his first three campaigns as a pro, the former Oregon Duck lodged 9.1 points 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in the 2022-2023 season.

According to several reports, Bol will now part ways with the Florida side. As suggested by Shams Charania, the former McDonald’s All-American is expected to join the star-studded Phoenix Suns for the upcoming season.

Paul George and Draymond Green believe Victor Wembanyama will initially struggle in the league

A prospect who’s been hyped like no one else before, Victor Wembanyama is expected to become an instant success as soon as he steps foot on the NBA hardwood. However, established NBA stars such as Paul George and Draymond Green have a more practical understanding of how Wemby’s career trajectory will pan out. Unlike many analysts and enthusiasts who already have began the bust conversations after his Summer League debut, George and Green discussed that Wemby would struggle before finding his rhythm. In an episode of Podcast P, the two stars said:

Paul George: “I see him doing well. I’m not saying he’s going to… no way at all a bust. He’s gonna be a star, but I think in the beginning there’s gotta be some kind of struggle, just his transitioning to this game. I don’t think his trajectory is gonna be this (points upward) from day one.”

Draymond Green: “I think people are setting him up for failure. Like, ‘Oh! He’s gonna be an All-Star next year! Man… it’s hard in this NBA. It’s hard to become an All-Star in this league… But to say he’s gonna be an All-Star next year like he don’t have to figure this game out… I don’t really buy that!”

Wemby and Bol Bol, who have similar skill sets and stature, are less physical than most other players in their position. However, it’ll be interesting to see how they utilize the different attributes of their games in order to stuff the stat line on a daily basis.