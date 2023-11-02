“LeBron James Carrying The Lakers”: 38 Y/O’s 35-Point Performance Has Gilbert Arenas Posting Memes About Purple and Gold’s ‘Lack of Depth’

Gilbert Arenas is back to his trolling ways. This time, he has the Lakers in his crosshairs. After the Lakers win against the Clippers, Arenas posted a hilarious video on X. The video was a direct shot at the Lakers, signaling that the team had a lack of depth and was still relying on the 38-year-old LeBron James to win them their games. In the video, a LeBron look-alike can be seen doing some impressive and borderline dangerous stunts while in the gym.

This post came after LeBron led the Lakers to a 130-125 victory over the Clippers. The King posted an impressive stat line of 35 points, 7 assists, and 12 rebounds. Arenas captioned his post,

“LeBron [James] carrying the Lakers”

The high-intensity workout signalling to fans, that it’s always LeBron who is trying to take his team to victory while displaying astronomical feats of physical strength and endurance. While this can be a perspective to see things, the numbers from the last game did not seem to be resonating with Arenas’ analysis.

Does Agent Zero’s analogy make sense?

Though Gilbert Arenas is undoubtedly one of the greatest basketball minds we have, he might have fumbled the bag on this one. While LeBron had an impressive night, it was by no means a one-man win. Anthony Davis had an impressive double-double, with 27 points, 3 assists, and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell chipped in too, with an impressive 27 points, 6 assists, and 2 rebounds.

And even the younger players on the team had a say in the win. Austin Reaves led the youngsters on the squad with 15 clutch points, 7 assists, and 7 rebounds. Christian Wood, who had an impressive night as well, posted 10 points and 11 boards while having a clutch put-back dunk, which sealed the game for the Lakers.

But the Lakers and Darvin Ham have to make changes soon enough. Currently, LeBron is an integral part of the offense that the Lakers run. With age and injuries, a concern with Bron, it would be important for Coach Darvin Ham to find a younger alternative, maybe in Russell or Reaves.

But unlike others, Gilbert Arenas believes the pressure is not on LeBron but on the other players. As LeBron enters his 21st year, Arenas believes that the expectations from other star players are going to rise. He thinks the norm for superstars, will now be that they have to play at a high level even later in their careers.