“You better win the MVP Joel Embiid, cause next year, it’s mine”: Jayson Tatum takes a warning shot as he aims to be the 2022-23 NBA MVP

Jayson Tatum says Embiid deserves the MVP, for this year at least, as he has his sights set on picking up the award for the 2022-23 season.

The race for the Most Valuable Player award is heating up. The climax approaches and we are all on the edge of our seats.

This year’s race has perhaps been the hottest in a long while. Not because of the legendary performances or crazy statistics, but because there are so many contenders. Legitimate contenders.

This year, the front runners are Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic. Who is the clear-cut leader? Your guess is as good as ours.

Jayson Tatum speaks about how Embiid should win the 2021-22 NBA MVP

Chris Mannix revealed that Jayson Tatum trash-talked Joel Embiid over the phone. Okay, we may be stretching.

Jayson and Joel share the same skills trainer, Drew Hanlen. One fine day, Joel was training with Drew and Jayson happened to call.

Tatum was unaware that Embiid was with the trainer and just before he got off the call, he told Joel to get the MVP this year because he’s coming for next year.

Jayson Tatum to Joel Embiid: “You better win the MVP this year, because next year, it’s mine.” (via @SIChrisMannix / @BillSimmons) pic.twitter.com/GpIXVQjmkY — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 30, 2022

Talk about motivation. The Sixers and Celtics have always been perennial rivals and an MVP battle between these two is a tantalizing prospect.

Tatum might have technically ceded to Embiid, but he is still in contention for this year’s award. He is quietly putting up big numbers and the Cs are 4th in the East.

