“Beat Michael Jordan’s Dream Team?”: Steph Curry and LeBron James Have Skip Bayless Questioning 2024 Team USA’s Greatness

Team USA just had their second official matchup at the Olympics against South Sudan. After almost losing an exhibition game against them, the squad made sure to win by a dominant 17-point margin (103-86). However, even after the dominant win, veteran analyst Skip Bayless goes on to question their greatness, comparing them to the ‘92 Dream Team.

Bayless took to X (formerly Twitter) to bash Team USA’s win over South Sudan. He was seemingly more focused on Team USA’s shortcomings instead. Team USA came out strong right out of the gate, ending the first quarter with a 12-point lead. And throughout the matchup, the All-Star squad of Team USA went on to boast multiple 20-point leads.

“Steph Curry: 1-9, 0-6 from three, can’t guard anybody. LeBron: SIX MORE TURNOVERS. And this team could beat Michael Jordan’s Dream Team?”

However, South Sudan kept the matchup close as they kept making comebacks, not willing to give up at any point. But in the end, it was the talent that Team USA had on their roster that helped them defeat their opponent.

Yet, Bayless focused on Curry’s off-night shooting from the floor. Steph Curry finished the game with a mere 3-point performance, going an abysmal 0-6 from beyond the arc and 1-9 from the field.

Bayless also pointed out LeBron James‘ struggles with keeping the ball safe as he contributed to 6 turnovers in the game. The sports analyst chose to use these two pointers to make an argument over whether this team was even capable of defeating Michael Jordan’s Dream Team that was formed back in 1992.

Looking at a matchup between the 2024 and 1992 Olympic US teams, there are a few differences. The current squad is more balanced and features a more versatile roster that possesses a substantial advantage in shooting. Whereas, the 1992 Dream Team was more in sync with one another, rotated the ball well, and had a better presence in the paint and on the defensive end.

The Dream Team had defensive stoppers like MJ, Scottie Pippen, and David Robinson, to name a few. Whereas the current US team does not have the same level of physicality on the offensive or defensive end of the floor. However, there is one thing that many old heads may not agree with. It is a fact that the ‘92 Dream Team had a much easier competition as compared to the current Team USA squad.

Basketball was yet to become a global sport at the time. It was Jordan’s appearance in the 1992 Olympics that boosted ratings for the NBA and helped influence basketball as a sport around the world.

The current Team USA squad consists of multiple league MVPs, multiple Defensive Player of the Year, and Rookie of the Year awards under their belt. They are facing former NBA champions and players who may go on to win a title soon in the league.

While the 1992 Dream Team had its own allure, for Skip Bayless to compare that squad with the current USA roster may not be entirely fair after all.