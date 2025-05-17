“Been in the Playoff Since February”: Draymond Green Includes Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler in Bold Promise for 2025–26 Season

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) walk off the court after game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On February 16, 2025, Draymond Green made a promise to the Warriors fans and a declaration to the NBA World. “We are going to win the championship,” Green had declared on TNT as San Francisco got ready for the All-Star Game. 87 days later, Green failed to deliver on his promise, as the Warriors fell to the Wolves in the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Two days after the Warriors got eliminated, Draymond hopped on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. He started the episode off with a joke about how his mother texted him, “It’s time to go fishing.” Even though Green joked and then discussed the Wolves series, one could see he wanted to say something.

He talked about Jonathan Kuminga and his future before Baron Davis asked him about the aforementioned promise. “We will be right there next year, giving ourselves a shot at it, just like we was giving ourselves a shot at it,” Green said. “We gave ourselves a shot at it this year. And I think we will retool and make the roster make even more sense and come back.”

The Warriors turned their season around after acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline. From struggling to stay above .500, the Warriors managed to make their way to the 2nd round of the playoffs, and had Steph Curry not gotten injured, perhaps would be preparing for a Game 6 tonight.

The thing Draymond Green is looking forward to the most is getting a whole season together as a unit. “Another thing that I’m looking forward to is we get to play a whole year. So we come out, we can take care of business and we ain’t got to play catch up all year.”

“We’ve been in the playoffs since February just to get to the moment,” Green discussed, talking about the toll those high-intensity games have taken. “And so I think for us now, being able to go through a full season and obviously need to stay healthy and all of those things, like we can put ourself in better position to be successful.”

He reiterated what is on the Warriors’ minds – a championship. “The goals will be the goals, which is going coming out, competing, trying to win a championship. That will be our goal.”

Green showed faith in their core, and talked about how Steph, Jimmy, and he would come together to figure it out. “I do believe we are capable, and I stand on that one hundred percent. Jimmy, Steph, myself, we’ll all be in the weeds, you know, trying to make it all make sense, you know, for what we believe we need, what it needs to look like.”

The Warriors’ front office has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and their core trio would surely be involved in the same. They desperately need to add some size to their roster to take on the younger, taller, and more athletic teams in the West. At the same time, they also have some personnel decisions to make, with Kuminga being the biggest one.

With free agency and trade season still over a month away, Warriors fans can rest for the moment, knowing that their leaders are working towards getting back to the biggest stage.