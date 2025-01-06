“House Divided Against Itself Will Not Stand”: Dwyane Wade Targets The Heat Using His Iconic ‘Statue Reveal’ Quote

Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; Dwyane Wade looks on at halftime between France and Canada in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat, a franchise that has always presented itself like a family, is in shambles. With Jimmy Butler using every trick in the book to force a trade and the initially organization showing resistance against his wishes, the Heat are on the verge of a breakup. Amidst the drama, franchise legend Dwyane Wade subtly reminded the organization what it means to be a family.

Wade posted a clip from his statue reveal ceremony on his Instagram story. In the clip, the three-time NBA Champion can be heard talking about the importance of having unity within the house.

“A house divided against itself will not stand. Y’all hear that?” D-Wade says in the clip. The 42-year-old spent 14 years of his career playing for the Miami franchise. So, he is well aware of how things work over there and understands that the franchise is losing its identity. During his speech, Wade made sure that the new players understood the Heat’s values.

He pointed towards the current Miami players in attendance for the statue reveal ceremony and said, “Current Miami Heat players, y’all hear that? A house divided against itself will not stand. You either in or you out.” Although D-Wade only tagged people he now works with on his story, it’s understandable that the message was directed at the franchise too.

Dwyane Wade via his Instagram story: “A house divided against itself will not stand” Front office needs to hear this too. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FKamw8MqHm — HeatMuse (@Heat_Muse) January 5, 2025

His message is also resonating with the Heat fans who want to see their team stand back up on its feet. A Heat fan account on X posted a screenshot of Wade’s story and wrote, “Front office needs to hear this too.” The fact is that the Miami franchise can really use some wise words right now. Coming from the greatest Miami Heat player of all time, there’s a possibility that Wade’s words will reach the right ears.

The Jimmy Butler-Miami Heat debacle

Butler has been a part of the franchise since 2019. In his ongoing stint, Butler has taken his team to two NBA Finals and has been very successful individually as well. But now the 35-year-old wants a way out and take his talents elsewhere. However, the franchise has remained adamant about keeping him around.

Butler is now in the final year of his $49 million per season contract with the Heat. The forward has been lobbying to force a trade and his performances have taken a severe hit in the process as well. Last week, after they lost against the Pacers, Butler sat down in front of the media and made some shocking revelations.

The 35-year-old said that he has lost the joy of playing basketball and doesn’t believe that he will ever get that joy back in Miami. His constant attempts to be traded resulted in the franchise banning him for seven games. “Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team,” the Heat said in an official statement.

The franchise is finally ready to hear offers as they wait to pass a final verdict on Butler’s future in Miami.