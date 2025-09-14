Mark Cuban Recalls Nearly Embarrassing Dirk Nowitzki, Opens Up on His Favorite Part of Being Mavericks Owner

One of the biggest Dallas Mavericks heroes of all time is someone who never wore their uniform in a game, but worked behind the scenes to deliver the city its first NBA title. Mark Cuban is still a minority owner, after being the full owner from 2000 to 2023, and he remains a beloved member of the Mavs community.

Cuban also signed arguably the greatest Mavs player of all time, Dirk Nowitzki, and had a friendly relationship with the German. So, it wasn’t surprising to hear him reveal a story about embarrassing the big man during a shootaround.

Looking back on some of his favorite moments as the team’s majority owner on the Road Trippin‘ podcast, Cuban revealed that he was a regular attendee at practice sessions with the squad. One time, he put Nowitzki to shame in front of his own teammates.

“First time I did it with Dirk, my first year. I was a lot younger. I could shoot some. I just went on a roll. We were going back and forth. I must have hit 18, 19 threes in a row. Don Nelson was there, going, ‘You can’t beat your own motherf****** owner’s a** in threes?’ Finally, he caught me at 18 or 19,” Cuban said.

Not to say that Mark is lying or exaggerating, but 18 threes in a row?! That is pretty impressive for the Shark Tank guru. And was he going to pass up the chance to take a dig at a future Hall of Famer? Of course not. Even Nowitzki was probably taken aback, though he quickly regained his confidence and put the billionaire back in his place.

Moments later on the podcast, Cuban began listing the memories he holds closest from his time as the Mavericks owner. “The moments I like the best owning the Mavs were, number one, on a game-winning shot, being able to run out on the court and be in the dog pile. That’s the best because no one is coming to arrest me,” he said, which got laughs from the panel.

“Number two is winning a championship, obviously. Number three is just being a part of it all. It’s just such a unique environment, such a unique set of circumstances over all the years where you get to know these guys. I literally grew up with Dirk and Steve and Nash and RJ.”

While Cuban does still have about 20 years on guys like Dirk or Jason Kidd, it makes sense. He spent such a large portion of his time being involved in the Mavericks’ dynamic that it would be impossible for him not to be seen as one of the guys.

It all goes to show that it is just a matter of perspective. Cuban’s time with the Mavericks is a reminder that ownership is not only about increasing revenue in the league. It is about leaving a mark on a franchise and its people.

Cuban may have stepped back from day-to-day control, but the stories, the laughs, and the unforgettable memories will always keep him at the heart of Dallas basketball. In many ways, he is remembered as someone who helped make the Mavericks family what it is today.

