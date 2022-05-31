“Before the game even started, I said Kobe Bryant was going to score 70”: When LeBron James revealed how he rightly predicted the Lakers star’s 81-point scoring rampage vs the Raptors

LeBron James once revealed that he had predicted Kobe Bryant would go on a scoring rampage during the night the Lakers’ legend scored 81 points.

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest icons the sporting world has been privileged to witness. After dedicating uncountable hours in the gym, the Black Mamba really reached the pinnacle of the game at the end of his career.

Bean had a work ethic unlike any others and had a crazy obsession with perfecting his craft. The sheer competitive spirit he possessed and his fixation to be the best at any given point is what helped him set himself apart from the rest of the superstars.

The Mamba had one of the best resumes. In an illustrious 20-year career, Bean was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA player, 12-time All-Defensive player, won an MVP, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and even has the ASG MVP trophy named in his honor.

Kobe gave us several iconic moments over the span of his two-decades-long career. His first three-peat, 62 points in 3 quarters vs the Mavs, his next two championships, his farewell 60-point game. However, no moment could be more memorable than his 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors back in 2006.

“To see that performance was unbelievable”: LeBron James on the Kobe Bryant 81-point game

Several NBA stars, for obvious reasons, were dumbfounded when they learned that the Black Mamba had scored 81 points in a single game. Tim Duncan, Vince Carter, Kyrie Irving, and Dirk Nowitzki were just a few of the superstars who thought Bryant’s stat line was some kind of typo.

However, LeBron James, somehow knew that Kobe was going to go on a scoring rampage even before the game had started. In an interview, James revealed how he had claimed that Kobe was “going to score 70”. LBJ further stated:

“I watched the whole game, I seen the whole game. I was at home watching the game. Before the game even started I said he was going to score 70. I don’t know what made me say that. I am a fan of the game. So, to see that performance was unbelievable.”

Kobe went on to do one better than what LeBron had thought the Mamba was going to score.

Truly, Bryant’s 81-point game is one of the most incredible feats in modern basketball and seems near impossible to be replicated in the near future.