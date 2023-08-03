“Begged For Help”: LeBron James ‘Publicly Dreaming’ About Steve Nash Carrying Him to 1st Championship With Miami Heat Resurfaces

Phoenix Suns guard (13) Steve Nash drives to the basket as Miami Heat forward LeBron James looks on at the US Airways Center. Miami defeated Phoenix 95-83. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2011, LeBron James was still looking to win his first NBA championship ring. He had already established himself as one of the best in the league. However, he and Steve Nash were often ridiculed for not winning championships by then. In 2011, LeBron’s Miami Heat was beaten in the Finals 2-4 by the Dallas Mavericks. This called for LeBron James to urge Steve Nash to join hands with him in pursuit of an NBA championship. This call for help has once again resurfaced on Twitter, with many fans once again ridiculing LeBron’s desperation

At that time, LeBron James had formed the Big 3 in Miami Heat alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. However, this Big 3 was a subject of troll and criticism after failing to win the 2011 championship. Not losing spirits, the Miami Heat team proved their potential, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

LeBron James urging Steve Nash to join hands for their first championship together resurfaces again on Twitter

LeBron James’ first Final as a Heat superstar was an utter disaster. The Big 3 could not live up to their hype, losing the series 4-2. Failing to step up and win his first championship, LeBron James was the subject of severe trolling alongside Steve Nash, who was then playing for the Phoenix Suns.

Being ‘Ringless’ together, LeBron asked Steve Nash to join the Heat in pursuing a ring together. At that time, James seemed desperate to win his first championship. He was ready to do anything it takes, and having two-time MVP Steve Nash in the team adds up further for title contention next season. On his Twitter, LBJ wrote:

“Maybe @SteveNash in Heat uni! So we can help each other get our first ring.”



12 years later, in 2023, the tweet resurfaced once again. Fans quickly reminded LBJ that he almost had to beg Steve Nash to get his first Finals win. Here is one Twitter user D R E W, using a clip of Shaq from Inside The NBA to ridicule LeBron’s decade-old desperation.

After all this, LBJ won two back-to-back rings for the Heat without Steve Nash. Since then, he has also won one ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

LeBron was extremely elated to win his first NBA ring in 2012

Happiness knew no bounds for LeBron James after he won his first NBA ring in 2012. This was after spending almost a decade since his draft, chasing for his first championship. Expressing his happiness, LeBron exclaimed saying:

“I’m happy now that eight years later, nine years later since I’ve been drafted, that I can finally say that I’m a champion, and I did it the right way. I didn’t shortcut anything. You know, I put a lot of hard work and dedication in it, and hard work pays off. It’s a great moment for myself.”

Over the years, perhaps LeBron got accustomed to this feeling. The back-to-back title run with the Heat was indeed an icing to his incredible career. As of now, James has achieved four rings, two with the Heat, one with the Cavs, and his recent one with the Lakers.