“Shut Your A** Up”: Commenting on Joel Embiid’s $10,000 Worth Cussing, LaVar Ball Takes Credit for 7ft Star’s MVP Award

Back in 2017, Joel Embiid went after the father of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, LaVar Ball, in an Instagram comment section. He commented, “F**k LaVar Ball”, later even saying he was glad he said it since many people wanted to say it too at the time. Unfortunately for him, his actions did cause him to get fined $10,000 by the NBA at the time.

When LaVar Ball was asked about it during a 2023 interview on VladTV, many expected the Big Baller to be a bit obnoxious about the whole thing. Yet, his response was strangely in support of Embiid. Acting almost as a father figure to the now-reigning MVP, Ball softly advised him to not lose money on ‘side stuff.’ Almost as if that weren’t enough, he even expressed a level of pride in the 76ers superstar.

LaVar Ball’s reaction to Joel Embiid’s 2017 statement unexpectedly positive

LaVar Ball is not someone many expect humility or maturity from. While he has received his flowers in recent years, finally being labeled as a good father, many still see him as an erratic figure. Yet, when he was asked about Joel Embiid’s abrasive comments about him, Ball seemed to almost be a bit sympathetic. The following is what he said on VladTV.

“Well, here’s the thing. Sometimes you speak out your mind for no reason. And then, I seen him at a game… I think he played the Lakers. I said ‘Yo, come here son! You c*ss and get fined. I can cuss you out all day, and ain’t even a dollar coming out of my pocket. What they telling you is shut your a** up, and we will tell you what to say’. So don’t let them fool you. What I mean by that is, work on your game. You can be very good. And if I see him today, we good, on the fact that I told him, ‘You can shoot, you strong inside, and you letting this side stuff bother you to jump in this lane’. Now he like Lonzo’s music, we good. But I’m, glad he became the player he is, on the advice he took”

For someone who is often hailed as a giant wildcard by the NBA community, Ball deserves quite a bit of credit here. Admittedly, the Big Baller could’ve easily spun this into something to invite more attention to himself. Instead, he took the mature route and decided to offer Embiid some advice instead.

Who knows? Perhaps he may even be one of the reasons why the 76ers star went on to win the 2022-23 NBA MVP award.

Joel Embiid’s MVP win came against many biases

Despite Joel Embiid’s MVP win, many still believe that Nikola Jokic was the rightful victor of the award. While there is some reason for this belief, admittedly, there is a little bit of bias laced in there, too.

Embiid has been a transformed player for the past three seasons. However, especially last season, the big man showed an increased emphasis on being big in the paint, rather than settling for shots he otherwise would’ve settled for. This combined with his natural game, should’ve made him a no-brainer for the award, especially considering that he didn’t have nearly as much help as Nikola Jokic did.

Still, Embiid had to fight hard to win. But at the very least, he now has one to his name.