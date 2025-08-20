“Same Size as Ben Wallace”: Paul Pierce Explains Why LeBron James Wouldn’t Have Been a Guard in the 1990s

No matter where LeBron James has played, he has dominated the competition. Even at 40 years old, he continues to impose his will in the NBA unlike any other player in history. But nothing can quite compare to the player he was during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Many young fans are aware of LeBron James’ greatness but don’t know the full extent to which his greatness has reached. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had the opportunity to play against every version of James until he joined the Los Angeles Lakers. Pierce reminded everyone just how athletic young LeBron was.

“When you look at him, he’s just a physical specimen,” Pierce said on the Games With Names podcast. “He’s built like a power forward but is playing guard. If he were born 10 years earlier, he probably would have been a power forward.” If Pierce’s words hold truth, LeBron would never have reached his full potential.

Nobody had ever seen anything like James prior to his entering the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers as a 6-foot-9 forward with a 7-foot wingspan. According to Bleacher Report, he recorded 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at one point. In terms of strength, Pierce had a perfect comparison for the type of player James resembled.

“He was the same size as Ben Wallace. Everybody knows Ben Wallace, how big and strong he was. And [LeBron] played the guard,” Pierce said.

Throughout their countless matchups against each other, Pierce received the James assignment more often than not. The Hall-of-Fame forward wasn’t known as a defensive player, but he was no slouch on that side of the court. But he never could contain James. Former NFL legend James Edelman remains amazed at the type of player James was at such a young age.

“I was watching him take on you, [Pierce]. He was taking on everyone. You guys had to have a plan to stop this guy because he was a f****** absolute beast in there. Just so athletic, so strong, so fast,” Edelman proclaimed.

LeBron didn’t rely strictly on his physical tools to succeed, though he easily could have. Instead, he worked tirelessly to hone his skills. That amount of work is a big reason he can continue to thrive at the highest level in the NBA.

The four-time NBA champion is approaching his 23rd season in the league and showing no signs of slowing down. He doesn’t have the same level of athleticism that made him so dangerous years ago. Yet, he continues to give younger players fits, similar to what Pierce had to endure.