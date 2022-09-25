$400 million Shaquille O’Neal was taught by his father to respect everyone regardless of their wealth

Status in society is often determined by how rich one is.

Shaquille O’Neal, former league MVP, and four-time NBA champion is worth around $400 million and is one of the richest athletes in the world. Shaq’s incredible play combined with his marketability made him a millionaire early.

Smart investments and business decisions further drove Shaq into the super-rich strata of society. By means of power and position, Superman is a clearly well-respected man in his wake of life.

Shaq however, would be the last person to judge someone on their wealth. This arises from the teachings of his father and the values Shaq had inculcated from his late father.

The Big Diesel has always spoken in high light about his parents and upbringing. Shaq consistently mentions living his life in accordance with what he was taught. And Shaq revealed two of his dad’s most impactful pieces of advice to the general public recently.

What pieces of advice from his father does Shaquille O’Neal strictly adhere to?

O’Neal didn’t come from the rich section of society. Big Diesel and his family worked hard to make it to America. However, the situation instantly changed with Shaq’s ascendency to NBA superstardom.

The values Shaq lived around didn’t. Shaq’s father, according to Shaq himself, told the big man to have dignity and pride and to live life with his head held high.

“Doesn’t matter that I make this much, and you make this much. I’m not better than you. You respect the man as a man, and you respect the woman as a woman”

To hear his perspective as a man worth $400 million is interesting. And evidence points to Shaq being a stickler to his dad’s advice. Tales of Shaq’s generosity and kindness have filled up columns regularly.

The gentle giant just continues to impress the fans and win hearts. Breaking backboards is a thing of the past, brimming hearts is Shaq’s deal now.

