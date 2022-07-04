Shaquille O’Neal has 4 NBA titles, $400 million net worth but has a big ‘Hollywood regret’

Shaquille O’Neal has many talents. He can rap, DJ, crack jokes, and can certainly hoop. However he does suck at acting, and he knows it!

Ever since he joined the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to strut his stuff. Any chance he got, Shaq would try and show just why he was so much better than everyone else.

Whether it was on the basketball court or with a mic in his hand, the Big Diesel would always find a way to dominate!

In fact, post-retirement, O’Neal has done well for himself having numerous endorsement deals, the role of an NBA analyst, as well as a rapper and DJ! He even admitted to having run out of ‘side quests’ to venture out on.

However, despite being very talented in a number of things, there is one thing even Shaq will admit, it is that he is a really, really bad actor.

Shaquille O’Neal finally admitted he is a terrible actor and with good reason, namely in a movie called Kazaam

In 1996, the movie Kazaam came out featuring Shaq. The movie was a huge flop earning only three out of 10 on IMDB and grossing $18 million in the USA and Canada despite the film having a budget of $20,000,000. Nevertheless, he showed great pride in it.

However, it has now been 25 years since that movie came out and Shaquille O’Neal has been in 17 movies, 15 of which he played himself.

Finally, the Big Aristotle has admitted he is a terrible actor, viewing Kazaam for what it really was, a bad film!

It is true that Shaq’s attempt to make it in Hollywood didn’t go as well as he had hoped and he may have even regretted some of the parts he took up (hopefully Steel). That being said, I’m sure there are many who would love to see him back on the big screen as the most recent taste we got was him playing an even more grizzled version of himself in ‘Uncle Drew’.

