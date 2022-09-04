Shaquille O’Neal’s $200 million injection turned into a $1 billion venture, all thanks to Jeff Bezos

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal took a leaf out of Jeff Bezos’ book on how to invest his money properly

Shaquille O’Neal has to be the most dominant player ever. The 7’1″ superstar was big and scary. To top it off, he was also ruthless and vindictive.

He loved going after rival stars. Breaking the spirit of the best players in an opposing team gave O’Neal great thrill. A 15-time All-Star, he averaged a whopping 29.7 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game in 1999-2000.

His career averages aren’t any less impressive. Though his averages really fell when he joined the Boston Celtics, he still managed a career average of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks.

Despite his success as an NBA pro, Big Aristotle continued to challenge himself. Even after his pro career was over, Shaq tried new things and learned new skills.

Today, he is so much more than just an NBA player. He is a successful entrepreneur, a viral DJ, a Sheriff, an educator, an actor, and a TV Host.

How Shaquille O’Neal turned a product into a $1 billion venture with Jeff Bezos help

Shaq is a great investor. He has made a $400 million net worth with his smart and precise investments. However, that wasn’t always the case.

Shaq made some bad investments early in his life. Investments that cost him a lot of money. But then a bit of advice from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos changed his game forever.

Bezos told Shaq to invest only in products that had the potential to impact someone’s life. So when Shaq was setting up a new house and found a ring camera, he knew he had the perfect product.

Shaq: “So I go to Best Buy. I’m getting TV and stuff at the house. And I see this little, Ring camera and the crazy thing about it is, I hooked it up myself. I put it on the door, I forgot about it. I’m away in China, and somebody rings the bell, and I’m talking to him. I was like, ‘Damn! My people don’t know about this…’”

Shaquille O’Neal had invested a whopping $200 million on the ring camera. He also appeared in commercials for them. Bezos later bought Ring doorbell company for a ridiculous $1 billion.

Do you think Shaq is a great investor?

