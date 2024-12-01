“Being a Cerebral Monster That He Is”: Kevin Durant Breaks Down How Effective Draymond Green Is at his Best

The burning question fans had, after the Golden State Warriors went on a decent run to start the season, was if Draymond Green was doing well mentally. The animated forward’s frequent outbursts on the court last year led to an indefinite suspension in the middle of the season, which probably cost the Warriors their playoff spot. Green has not recorded a drastic improvement this season in terms of his antics on the court.

However, his former Dubs teammate Kevin Durant thinks that the 34-year-old is in a much better headspace now. During the press conference after yesterday night’s game at Footprint Center, a reporter asked KD how he’s looking at Draymond’s prospects this season, provided that the latter has vouched to be a different player than what we saw last year.

“When Draymond is at his best, it’s like a good balance between being ultra aggressive, being on edge, and also being a cerebral monster that he is. And I think he’s found that balance,” Durant said.

“I feel like he always had [that balance], but you tip the scales a bit…I think he has found that balance as he is getting older, as he has experienced more things in the league and in life in general. You can tell by the start of the season that he is playing his best ball,” he added.

“When you start, it’s definitely different.” Kevin Durant on Grayson Allen 17 in Suns win. On Draymond Green: “When Draymond is at his best, it’s a good balance between being ultra aggressive and being on edge and also just being a cerebral monster that he is.” #Suns #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YxkTl4dqII — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 1, 2024

KD also added how Green has been shooting over 40% (actually 38.3%) from the three point line this season, which points to a better mindset from the four-time NBA Champion.

While the Suns star is right in his assessment that Green is doing better than previous season, the veteran forward has not had a transformation this year by any means. In the Dubs’ game against the Thunder, Draymond picked up his sixth technical foul of the season. 10 more of those and the Warriors star will be suspended for a game.

Green has also not completely assuaged fears of getting a massive penalty like that of last year. His foul against Zach Edey during a game against the Grizzlies a couple of weeks ago got him ejected from the contest. The foul was upgraded to flagrant 1 the next day after a review by the league authorities.

So whatever KD might say, Green hasn’t allowed Dubs fans to rest easy so far this season. But at least, the two former teammates are no longer fighting with each other.

KD and Draymond are no longer at loggerheads

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had an on-court dispute in 2019 before the two-time NBA Champion left Golden State. Things have been shaky between the two former teammates since then.

More recently, while Green was in the midst of his suspension drama, KD wished for Green to get the necessary help. However, the Dubs forward didn’t like Durant publicly saying that instead of just calling him.

He said on a podcast earlier this year, “I respect KD as a basketball player…I actually got nothing but love for KD, although I think he did some wild s_ recently like you go on TV – bro you got my phone number – you go on TV tell me I hope he gets the help….So I thought that was wild. It rubbed me the wrong way.”

But Durant’s recent comments are likely to make Green feel better. We will hope the two will be able to mend their relationship in the future.