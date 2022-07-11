Charles Barkley’s marriage to Maureen Blumhardt with a $500,000 net worth was met with wild denial from racist communities in the 80s 

Charles Barkley is a loved man in America, but did you know that in the 1990s, he received a lot of hate after marrying Maureen Blumhardt?

Yes, our beloved Charles Barkley, perhaps among the most loved NBA legends was at the center of controversy when he married outside his community.

Many know Barkley to be a loud and outspoken presenter on TV but more than that his hall-of-fame career is the reason why he is highly respected amongst all NBA players.

However, life wasn’t all sunshine and flowers for the Round Mound of Rebound. Early in his career, he was often burdened with a lot of pressure.

He also shared the limelight with a certain Michael Jordan, being his best friend in the league. But the one thing that was swept under the rug or possibly, met with a lot of criticism was his marriage.

Maureen Blumhardt: Meet the hot Charles Barkley wife with a golden heart https://t.co/j2X9w7CWCX pic.twitter.com/dqRqBE9nJv — CelebCritics.com (@celeb_critics) August 30, 2021

Charles Barkley’s marriage to Maureen Blumhardt was tough as communities didn’t accept them

We are all aware of the political landscape during the 80s and 90s. It was a battleground. The tensions between the African-American community and the Caucasian community were high.

Abject racism was a huge part of society at the time. The 80s and 90s were not the best time to be getting into a multicultural marriage.

For Charles and Maureen, their story was more about love. It took them just a few meetings to truly fall in love with each other. Despite opposition from society, the two decided to tie the knot in 1989.

There was no stopping this. Their families were supportive. They also have been in a very happy marriage for over 33 years! Showing us the true nature of their love.

At the time, Charles was uncouth and unruly, but as soon as Maureen walked into his life, he became a changed man. Not to mention, Maureen was a formidable woman.

She was a model, a lawyer, and an activist. Her efforts managed to earn her a fine net worth of over $500,000. No wonder she could tame a wild man like Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley’s wife is his pillar, just ask him or hear him talk about her. They have one daughter and recently, Barkley welcomed his first grandchild.

