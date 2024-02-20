Believing LeBron James Wouldn’t Return to the NBA À la Tom Brady Upon Retirement, Norris Cole Gives ‘Bronny’ Related Reason to Suggest Otherwise

Apart from dissing the 2024 All-Star Game, the panel of the Gil’s Arena podcast also discussed the inevitable retirement of LeBron James. While reacting to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s remarks on a potential farewell tour, Josiah Johnson asked former NBA players, Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin, and Norris Cole, if they believed that James could pull off a retirement move similar to Tom Brady. According to Cole, James’ former teammate, it would only be possible if Bronny and Bryce James were involved.

Answering Josiah Johnson’s question, Norris Cole did reveal the “only scenario” where LeBron James could come out of retirement. According to Cole, if Bronny James ends up returning to USC for his sophomore season, James could end up taking the 2024-2025 season off. The following year, with Bron having a legit chance to share the court with his sons, Bronny and Bryce, the 6ft 9” forward could decide to “rev it up one more time”.

“It’s only one scenario where I can maybe see that – If Bronny not ready and he’s (LeBron) like ‘I take a year off or I want to retire’. But then maybe Bronny might come back the next year (2025) and be ready to go and that next year might be Bronny and Bryce, and he (LeBron) might have a chance and be like ‘you know what, I can rev it up one more time,’” Norris Cole explained.

NFL legend Tom Brady also came out of retirement. But, Brady’s reasoning to do so was nothing close to what Cole believed could potentially be the reason for LeBron. Initially, the quarterback retired after the 2021 season. However, the retirement only lasted for 40 days. More than a month later, he announced his return for the simple reason that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were competitive enough to win another Super Bowl.

LeBron James doesn’t want a farewell tour like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan

As LeBron James approaches the final stages of his career, he’s been receiving numerous questions about the possibility of a retirement. During the 2024 All-Star Weekend, Bron was asked whether or not he’d be interested in wanting a farewell tour for his final campaign.

After revealing how he hadn’t mapped out his retirement plans yet, the four-time MVP was in dilemma when addressing the farewell tour.

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left, but I know it’s not many. I’m 50/50 [on having a farewell tour]. There’s times I feel like I owe it to my fans that’s been on this journey with me for 2 decades plus, to give them that moment… I am a Laker and I’ve been very happy to have been a Laker for the last 6 years… I don’t know how it’s gonna end, but it’s coming. It’s coming for sure,” James answered.

Not being able to accept compliments doesn’t seem like a legit reason. However, Norris Cole admitted that James wasn’t lying. He explained that, during their time sharing the Miami Heat locker room, the King didn’t like too much attention on himself.

LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Whether he likes it or not, it is safe to assume that the NBA fraternity will go over and beyond to celebrate James’ cherished career during his final season.