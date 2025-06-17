Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, 2x NBA Champion Uses Jimmy Butler Example to Support Heat Move

It’s no secret that the Phoenix Suns are looking to trade Kevin Durant. And plenty of teams have thrown their hat into the ring to acquire the two-time champion. But so far, no clear favorite has emerged. This has led to several ex-pros weighing in with their opinions.

Norris Cole, the former Miami Heat guard, suggested on Gil’s Arena that KD should consider ending his career in South Beach. Durant likely wouldn’t mind that.

As reported by Shams Charania last week, the future Hall of Famer has listed Houston, San Antonio, and Miami as his preferred destinations. And Cole highlighted why Miami could be the best fit for Durant.

The two-time NBA champion, along with Gilbert Arenas, suggested that KD may want to leave the Western Conference, given how stacked it’s becoming. The potential addition of Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 1 pick would only make things more competitive.

Cole argued that winning in the East would be significantly easier than battling through the West. “Heat Culture. That’s the best place to go if you’re trying to win a chip, because the West is brutal,” he said.

“You not winning in the West! The clearest path is to come to the East, no matter who on the team,” added Cole, before citing Jimmy Butler.

Cole went on to say that if a player of Butler’s caliber can take the Heat to the Finals twice, then KD could do even more. He also pointed out that Head Coach Erik Spoelstra has already proven he can manage superstar talent, having won two championships with LeBron James.

Cole believes that if Durant chooses Miami as his destination, both the team and front office would ensure they build a roster that maximizes his strengths. Arenas also believes that the Eastern Conference offers a clearer path to the Finals than the West, especially with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) likely forcing the Celtics to part ways with some of their core players.

Cole added that if Durant switches coasts, he would instantly become the second-best player in the conference, right behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The conversation then moved to what the Phoenix Suns would demand from Miami for Durant.

Bam Adebayo seemed like a lock on piece, till Cole mentioned that Kal’el Ware offers more in the form of potential. The Heat, unfortunately, does not have a lot of other young talent. So, Arenas claimed that it would need another team involved in the trade to make sure that it goes through.

Regardless of what ex-pros and talking heads might say, the actual trade is still some time away from materializing. Durant may prefer Miami, the Rockets, or the Spurs. But whether Phoenix honors his wishes or prioritizes the best returns remains to be seen.