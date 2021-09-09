“Ben Simmons, you’re not that good!”: Shaquille O’Neal pithily gets Sixers star off his pedestal, questions his work ethic after signing max contract but refusing to develop a jump shot

Shaquille O’Neal made no bones of the fact that Ben Simmons has been showing a terrible work ethic in his Sixers trade saga so far.

Simmons is set to make all the headlines for the remainder of the 2021 NBA offseason after putting in an ultimatum with the Sixers’ FO – trade me, because I’m not reporting to training camp.

According to various reliable sources, such a move would cost Ben nearly a quarter of a million dollars for every missed day of training. A hit like that is significant for every person on the planet.

But the reporting thus far seems to be that Ben isn’t going to care about the financial hit. Especially if it helps him end up elsewhere – any team other than the Sixers.

Also Read – “Kyrie Irving literally just toys with guys with his shifty handles”: Jimmy Butler reveals how the Nets superstar is one of the toughest players he’s ever guarded

Shaquille O’Neal has sobering advice for Ben Simmons to pull his socks up

The LSU legend and Hall of Famer waded right into what he thinks is wrong with Ben on his podcast recently:

“Ben Simmons, you’re not that good. And in this league, you gotta be great, not good. You’re pretty good, but pretty good is not great. You’ve been pretty good at LSU, pretty good in high school, pretty good here.”

“But if you wanna get to that next level, you have to be great. And to be great, you have to work on your game. Don’t be putting pictures on your Instagram in your Ferrari or what actress you’re hanging around with.”

“When you’re playing for towns like Philadelphia, Boston, LA, Miami – hard working towns? They don’t give a f**k about none of that. They want you to come, work hard, play hard.”

Also Read – James Harden is pretty soon gonna do a handstand and kick the motherfu**er in the basket. When Jimmy Butler revealed how The Beard was the most unstoppable player in the league.

“I was at that game 6 when that man didn’t even look at the basket – I was there. And I know, as a player – first thing you do is you look in their eyes. And he looked terrified. Not terrified of playing, but terrified of getting fouled and missing free throws.”

“And this is the same thing that I told Giannis last summer. Forget what happens – you’re gonna make it, you’re gonna miss it, or you airball. But you dominate. Some of the times, free throws don’t even matter.”

“When you get paid $200, 300 million, you have a responsibility to develop your game.”