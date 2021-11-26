“I’d like to meet Eminem, I am a big fan of his”: Charles Barkley reveals meeting the hip hop mogul is one of the top things on his bucket list

During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, Hall of Famer Charles Barkley expressed his wish to meet hip hop mogul Eminem someday.

Charles Barkley has impeccably transitioned from being an NBA superstar to one of the most popular television personalities. The former MVP is known for his spontaneous humor and brutal honesty, which makes for great television.

Sir Charles is seen on various talk shows and enjoys popularity in all walks of the field. In a recent appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, the TNT analyst spoke about his plans post his broadcasting career. Barkley revealed that he wants to go golfing, fishing, and travel around the world.

Having been in the media industry for more than two decades, one would assume Barkley might have met most of the prominent personalities. However, the 58-year old recently addressed his wish to meet rap artist Eminem. Barkley has been a big fan of the fifteen-time Grammy winner.

Barkley revealed that he had met most of the stalwarts of the rap industry, including Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. However, meeting the “Lose Yourself” maker was still on his bucket list.

Charles Barkley reveals his bucket list post his retirement.

It would be heartbreaking to see one of the most entertaining personalities depart from television. Barkley enjoys a fan base across the globe. The TNT analyst recently spoke about retirement plans and how he wants to meet Eminem.

While speaking to Paul, the eleven-time All-Star revealed how he would like to travel around the world post hanging his boots. The Phoenix Suns legend hopes to visit 50 countries. During the show, Paul asked Barkley if there was still any prominent personality he wanted to meet, to which he replied the following.

“I’d like to meet Eminem. I am a big fan of his. I got to meet Snoop Dogg last year. I’ve met Dr.Dre before. I’ve met Denzel, which was awesome. There are very few people that I have not had the opportunity to meet.”

(4:09 min)

During the show, one could gauge the fact that Barkley was a fan of hip hop. Ironically, Eminem is a huge hoops fan. The academy award winner is often seen during NBA matches, supporting the Detroit Pistons. The city where he grew up.

One can assume when these two stalwarts of their respective fields meet, they will have a lot of common interests to discuss.