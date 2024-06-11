“Best Player Is Not Getting Left Off of Any All-NBA”: Gilbert Arenas and Co. Debate Jaylen Brown vs Jayson Tatum

By claiming that Jaylen Brown is the Boston Celtics’ best player, Jason Kidd has caused a massive stir in the NBA community. Suddenly, the Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum comparison has become the hottest topic. NBA enthusiasts and analysts have different definitions of a ‘best’ player and hence, different choices. Now, Gilbert Arenas and his podcast crew delved into this and tried to find the correct answer.

The conversation kickstarted with Kenyon Martin acknowledging that his former teammate, Kidd, could be playing mind games to disrupt the Celtics’ focus. However, Arenas claimed that Kidd wasn’t being fully honest.

Considering that Tatum has been double-teamed in the series, not Brown, he believes the Mavs head coach isn’t practicing what he’s preaching. After some pondering, the 2004 NBA All-Star was ready with his answer.

Martin simply claimed, hoping to end the argument, that the best player on the best team in the league wouldn’t be left off from All-NBA teams.

“Best player is not getting left off of any All-NBA Team.”

Adding to his co-host’s take, Agent Zero claimed that JB had great numbers in the finals because the Dallas Mavericks invested all their focus on locking down JT.

“I have to stop one person. I have to stop somebody. Who is capable of scoring f**king 50 here? That’s how I look at it,” Arenas claimed.

Tatum has been the better player in the post-season, thus far, but he’s simply having an inefficient performance in the NBA Finals. He is averaging 17 points on 31.6% FG and 4.5 turnovers, per game, as per StatMuse. Brown has been picking up a lot of the offensive load on his shoulders, making up for his All-Star counterpart.

Even though some have acknowledged his offensive prowess, it is unfortunate that certain analysts downplay the Celts’ guard’s outstanding efforts. If the Boston Celtics go on to win the championship and he continues to put on the same production as he’s been doing so far, Brown might silence his naysayers by winning the Finals MVP trophy.