“Best Thing For Draymond Green!”: Unlike Shaquille O’Neal, Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Applauds Green’s Indefinite Suspension

Draymond Green became the talk of the NBA town following his ejection due to a flagrant 2 foul in the game against the Phoenix Suns. It eventually resulted in an indefinite suspension for the Golden State Warriors star which sparked debates all around. With the likes of Shaquille O’Neal criticizing a part of the decision, the former general manager of the franchise, Bob Myers, wholeheartedly backed it.

Advertisement

During the coverage of the latest New York Knicks and Suns game, Bob discussed his viewpoint on the situation.

“I do like the fact that the NBA and the Warriors in conjunction all supported the fact that let’s look at the person.”

Advertisement

The former GM added that fans watching this sometimes forget these are people and people are imperfect.

After the eighteenth ejection of Green’s career, Myers emphasized the settlement as the right one for the future of the 33-year-old. He believed so as it “gives Draymond some time to say, ‘Let’s look at this. Let’s see why this is happening'”.

“I think by saying indefinitely, it allows him and the Warriors and everybody involved to say, ‘Let’s take care of him.'”

The 48-year-old pointed out the importance of the suspension through its mutual acceptance, stating, “Everyone was accepting of that”. “There was nobody complaining about that, means that everybody was onboard,” Bob mentioned on live television.

“So I think it was executed well and I think it will be the best thing for him [Draymond Green],”

Advertisement

Myers highlighted to summarize his thoughts on the matter.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1735872238333636615?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The decision over Draymond Green remains up for discussion

Contrary to Shaq, Stephen Curry voiced the same as Bob as he publicly displayed empathy for his teammate. “The conversations we had yesterday were about him personally and making sure the focus is getting right,” the 4x champion mentioned. He added, “Getting on a path that’s gonna allow him to be who he needs to be as a person, as a man, father, husband, and a basketball player, in that order”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoopshype/status/1735651420718731349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, the people who have known him on a personal level are mostly shedding light on the need for the suspension. The outsiders, whereas, seem to share a completely different point of view on the occurrence. The contrast in opinions has now built an interesting premise over the power forward to the NBA.