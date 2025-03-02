“Got Magic Johnson as a Minority Owner”: Stephen A. Smith Refuses to Believe 4x NBA Champ Isn’t Consulting Sixers Owner

With Joel Embiid officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, some concerning murmurs are coming out of Philadelphia. Now that he heads back to the table for his third knee surgery, insider sources are suggesting that the 76ers ownership might split ties with the 30-year-old player.

Advertisement

The notion is only coming up because Philly extended their injury-prone star’s contract ahead of the 2024-25 season. He’s owed $248.1 million over the next four seasons, all of which are guaranteed. If the team pursues the medical retirement route, Embiid’s large contract will be wiped off their books, allowing them to rebuild with cap space.

NBA on ESPN recently discussed the peculiar situation in Philadelphia, with Stephen A. Smith arguing that Magic Johnson and consultant Bob Myers are playing a pivotal role behind the scenes. However, with the rumor mill heating up around the situation, Myers attempted to keep his name out of it.

The former Warriors GM is implicated in the situation because he serves as a consultant for Harris’ NFL team, the Washington Commanders. According to Smith, Harris is leaning on the knowhow of NBA champions like Myers and part-owner of the Commanders, Magic Johnson, to handle the situation in Philly.

However, Myers, who was on ESPN’s panel during the discussion, argued that he had no secret involvement in the conversations. Smith understood where Myers was coming from, but didn’t buy the four-time NBA Champion’s claim regardless.

“He [Harris] has got Magic Johnson as a minority owner [of the Commanders]. He has a four-time champion [Myers] consulting him as well. That four-time champion was with the NBA, not the NFL. Magic Johnson is a five-time champion with the NBA, not the NFL… But no, he’s not going to talk to you about his team [76ers] that he owns in the NBA. Stop it. Just stop it,” Stephen A. said on ESPN.

While it’s understandable that Myers wouldn’t want to be publicly involved in the Embiid situation, Smith’s arguments do hold merit. Harris’ access to proven champions like Magic and Myers allow him insight that he could certainly use to deal with the 76ers’ woes.

After injuring his left knee in January, 2024, the Cameroonian-American center had to undergo a surgery. However, Embiid then insisted on suiting up for Team USA during the summer of 2024 and it has seemingly exacerbated the condition of his left knee.

The 2023 MVP reportedly had to take injections during his 19 appearances this season as he continued to deal with pain and swelling.

If Embiid doesn’t suit up for the Sixers before February 22, 2026 (one year after his last game), the franchise can have independent doctors examine his condition to potentially force him into medical retirement.

If the Sixers do pursue a medical retirement for Embiid, it will make all the more sense that Myers wanted to keep his name out of the debacle. However, we’ll have to wait at least a year before the situation progresses towards a conclusion.