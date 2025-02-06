Demarcus Cousins Predicts Bob Myers to Replace Pat Riley as Heat GM When 79 Y/O Retires

Pat Riley’s name has been synonymous with the Miami Heat for over two decades, but someone eventually has to take the reins from the 79-year-old. DeMarcus Cousins proposed one name who could serve as Riley’s successor once the iconic coach and executive decides to call it quits.

Boogie predicted his former Golden State Warriors general manager, Bob Myers, as the man who could successfully fill Riley’s shoes. “With Pat Riley walking out the door, a name that’s been really quiet lately, Bob Myers going to Miami. He’d be top-notch for that,” Cousins said during his appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

.@boogiecousins suggests the Heat's next head honcho 👀 "With Pat Riley walking out the door, a name that's been really quiet lately, Bob Myers going to Miami. He'd be top-notch for that." WE'RE LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/CfAwAvgFYZ@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/qr9XlxNteW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 6, 2025

Bob Myers would undoubtedly be a hot commodity if he attempted to step into his prior role once again. He’s responsible for assembling a Golden State Warriors dynasty that won four championships in a seven-year span. Myers was awarded Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017, both of which were title seasons for the Dubs.

Cousins underlined how Myers has been quiet since stepping down as the Warriors president in May 2023. However, he has still been active in the sports world, joining ESPN’s NBA Countdown as an analyst in August 2023 and joining the Washington Commanders as an advisor and consultant to owner Josh Harris in January 2024. Cousins believes the 49-year-old could be geared for a return to an executive role.

While Bob Myers could be a top candidate to replace Miami’s longtime president, there’s no indication that Pat Riley intends to step away from the franchise anytime soon.

Pat Riley hasn’t indicated his intent to retire

Despite pushing 80, Pat Riley continues to work behind the scenes for the Miami Heat. Back in 2022, the coaching legend candidly stated that he had no intentions to retire anytime soon. “I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now,” Riley told a reporter.

Riley is clearly still confident in his physical health, but the veteran executive has been known to drive away stars and make questionable decisions at times. However, after helping lead Miami to each of their three titles, no one is going to push the legend out of the franchise.

So as long as Riley is feeling healthy, it seems like he’ll be working with the team in some capacity.

Cousins made an interesting and reasonable prediction for Riley’s successor. But we may have to wait a few years to see if the former All-Star’s idea comes to fruition, as Riley doesn’t appear to be retiring in the near future.