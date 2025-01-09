“Better Box Out”: Russell Westbrook Trash-Talks His Former Clippers Teammate Mid-Game

Dec 1, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) moves to the basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Russell Westbrook (4) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook was in his element against the LA Clippers at the Ball Arena. The 36-year-old was seen jawing at Ivica Zubac in the first quarter. While trash talk is almost like second nature to Russ, doing it against his former teammate is what makes this instance interesting.

With over four minutes to go in the first quarter, the Nuggets had a 19-13 lead over the visitors. DeAndre Jordan had drawn a foul and was standing at the charity stripe to shoot his free throw.

Westbrook stood next to Zubac during the sequence and was seen talking trash to the 27-year-old. He said, “You better box out. You better box out.” It could be the effect of his trash talk that when Jordan missed his free throw, Westbrook had enough time to jump up and knife it in to earn two points for his team.

This was a classic Westbrook move as he is always chirping around the court and is full of confidence. The nine-time All-Star is least bothered by the position he is in during the game or even the outcome as he is always full of confidence. It did help in this instance that his team had a significant lead against the Clippers.

But this trash talk exhibition doesn’t define Westbrook’s relationship with Zubac. In fact, the former teammates have a great bond and the Clippers star has been on record giving Russ his flowers. During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Zubac recalled a conversation with Westbrook which shows how selfless he is.

He said, “There was some game he passed me the ball. I could have shot my hook. I passed it out, he got mad at me. I made a good play, but like really I should have shot it.” Westbrook told Zubac that with players like Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and himself in rotation, he might not get enough chances to shoot the ball.

So, when he gets an opportunity, he should always look to make the most out of it. “When a guy like that tells you that stuff, like, you gotta take it seriously,” Zubac added. The 27-year-old also complimented Westbrook for being a great senior as he always looks out for his younger teammates and gives them good advice.

Westbrook stayed with the Clippers from February 2023 to July 2024. Although he had a great team around him, he didn’t feel like he was being utilized properly by the Clippers. He said, “To be honest, (my skill set) was unique, they just didn’t put me in a position to be unique. I was in a position where I was playing not my position.”

Now, he has found the right fit for himself playing under coach Michael Malone. Westbrook told the media that the Nuggets structure is the best he has been a part of in a while.